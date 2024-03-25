Former presidential aide, Reno Omokri said it is Nigerians that helped Nadeem Anjarwalla escape from custody

Omokri said those who allegedly organised Anjarwalla's escape from custody are powerful people in Muhammadu Buhari's government

According to Omokri, the organisers of Anjarwalla's escape are scared of being exposed by the Binance executive

FCT, Abuja - Former presidential aide, Reno Omokri has revealed those who allegedly organised the escape of Binance executive, Nadeem Anjarwalla, from custody in Abuja.

Omokri said Anjarwalla was helped out of custody by influential people, who held powerful positions in former president Muhammadu Buhari's government.

He said the powerful people in Buhari’s government are threatened that Anjarwalla will expose their names.

He stated this in a post via X handle (formerly known as Twitter) @renoomokri, on Monday, March 25.

Omokri said the guards on duty are mere pawns while the real culprits are the powerful people in Buhari's government.

“It is the Nigerian citizens who, according to Yemi Cardoso, the CBN Governor, ferried $26 billion out of Nigeria in one year that would have organised the escape of Nadeem Anjarwalla from custody. They are powerful and influential people, and the threat to expose their names was just too much for them.”

He also mentioned that the minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, under Buhari’s government had an app for a cryptocurrency platform but was yet enforcing Buhari's ban on crypto.

He said he was not accusing Malami but while the former minister was preventing ordinary people, he had a crypto app on his phone.

“Not that I am accusing him, but, Let us not forget so soon that when he announced that he had deleted his Twitter account after Buhari's #TwitterBan, the then Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, had an app for a cryptocurrency platform. And the funny thing is that the same Malami was enforcing Buhari's ban on crypto. He was preventing ordinary people from trading in crypto, yet had a crypto app on his phone.

“And you think someone like that will just sit down and fold his hands while Nadeem Anjarwalla exposes Nigerians laundering money with crypto?”

Anjarwalla is one of the two Binance executives detained in Nigeria for alleged tax evasion and other offences.

