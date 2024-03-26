Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar's spokesperson, Phrank Shaibu, criticised President Bola Tinubu's administration for the recent escape of a detained Binance executive

Shaibu accused Tinubu's government of undermining the integrity of the country's detention facilities, allowing detainees to escape at will

This criticism follows the detention of Nadeem Anjarwalla and Tigran Gambaryan, Binance executives, on charges including tax evasion upon their arrival in Nigeria on February 26, 2024

A former aide to the 2023 Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, Phrank Shaibu, has taunted President Bola Tinubu regarding the escape of one of the detained Binance executives.

Shaibu remarked that Tinubu had turned Nigeria's detention centres into places for amateur magic tricks, thereby mocking the nation.

This comment comes after Nadeem Anjarwalla, Binance's Africa regional manager, escaped from custody in Abuja.

He and his colleague were being held on allegations of tax evasion and other charges.

Anjarwalla's escape occurred after Binance failed to comply with a court order to provide data on Nigerian traders, leading to an extension of their detention to prevent tampering with evidence.

How Binance boss escaped

It was reported that the escape happened when guards permitted him to attend Ramadan prayers at a nearby mosque.

The individual, who holds citizenship in both Britain and Kenya, reportedly departed from Abuja on a Middle Eastern airline, prompting concerns regarding his departure despite Nigerian authorities possessing his British passport.

Responding to the incident, Shaibu, in a statement shared on the X platform, characterised Anjarwalla's evasion as yet another compelling instalment of what he referred to as "Nigeria's Got Escapes."

He wrote:

“Another riveting episode of ‘Nigeria’s Got Escapes,’ brought to you by the @officialABAT administration! Detained Binance executive pulls off a vanishing act right under their noses?

“Bravo, @officialABAT, for transforming our detention centres into amateur magician training grounds! Who needs security when you can provide a thrilling escape room experience for all detained executives?

“Stay tuned for the next episode: “Escape from Nigeria: The Sequel” or ‘Nigeria’s Got Talent: The Fugitive Edition.”

Shehu Sani reacts as detained crypto boss disappears from custody in Nigeria

Similarly, Senator Shehu Sani reacted to the incident in awe of how the Binance boss escaped from detention.

He stated that if Nadeem Anjarwalla is seen in a suit, “you cannot believe he can jump through the window and run”.

On Monday morning, March 25, news emerged that the 38-year-old had escaped custody and fled Nigeria.

Source: Legit.ng