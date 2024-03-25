A Nigerian-born Naval Officer based in the United States, Michael Aregbesola, has reportedly passed on

Reports disclosed that the US Naval officer of Nigerian descent died in the Red Sea after falling overboard while in operation

The U.S. Navy confirmed the development via a statement and shared further details about the deceased, describing him as a selfless officer

A Nigerian-born United States Naval Officer, Michael Aregbesola, has reportedly died in the Red Sea after falling overboard while in operation.

The U.S. Navy identified a sailor who went overboard while deployed in the Red Sea as Aviation Machinist's Mate 2nd Class Oriola Michael Aregbesola, a Nigerian. Photo credit: @OrissAreg_ (Orie Areg)

As reported by The Punch, the US Navy confirmed his death on Saturday, March 23, via a statement.

According to the US Navy, Aregbosola assigned, to the “Swamp Foxes” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 74, was deployed with a detachment aboard Mason, which has been operating in the US 5th Fleet since November.

The Navy also commended his outstanding performance before and during deployment.

“Petty Officer Aregbesola fully embodied the selfless character and thoughtful warrior spirit of the United States Navy Sailor,” said Cmdr. Eric Kohut, HSM-74 commanding officer.

In the statement provided on the Naval website, the Pentagon wrote:

"His outstanding performance prior to and during deployment went well beyond aircraft maintenance; he truly saw and valued every member of the ship/air team.

“His outstanding performance prior to and during deployment went well beyond aircraft maintenance; he truly saw and valued every member of the ship/air team.

“He will continue on in the heart of every Swamp Fox and our brothers and sisters in the IKE Carrier Strike Group. Our deepest thoughts and prayers are with his family,” the statement added.

Who is Michael Aregbesola?

Aregebsola was a Nigerian who became a sensation in 2020 after renouncing Nigeria to join the U.S. Navy. He claimed that the force saw potential in him and made him a sailor.

He confirmed the development in a post shared on his X account (formerly Twitter).

The young man tweeted:

"I was jobless for so many years, my country of birth (Nigeria, now renounced) failed me, but the U.S. NAVY saw potentials in me and made me a fine ass sailor, working on Jet engines."

Former NCDC boss, Ihekweazu, hanged by US Navy?

In another development, Legit.ng reported that a claim has appeared online saying Nigeria’s Centre for Disease Control former boss, Chikwe Ihekweazu, was executed by the US Navy.

Ihekweazu is a Nigerian epidemiologist, public health physician and the incumbent WHO’s assistant director-general for health emergency intelligence and surveillance systems.

A fact-checking platform investigated the claim that Ihekweazu was executed at Guantanamo Bay in Cuba.

Following its scrutiny, Africa Check said the supposed execution “never happened”. It concluded that the claim was false.

