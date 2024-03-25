A Nigerian abroad from Texas A&M University-Commerce, made a triumphant return from injury

Justine Jimoh, a freshman from Texas A&M University-Commerce (TAMU-Commerce), is making waves in the world of high jump.

After a period of recovery from an injury, Jimoh has made a triumphant return to the field, proving that he is a force to be reckoned with.

He wins men's high jump at the competition. Photo credit: @justinejimoh

In his first competition in the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA), Jimoh won the men’s High Jump at the Clyde Hart Classic in Waco, Texas.

He cleared an impressive height of 2.14m, just 1cm shy of his Personal Best (PB). This remarkable achievement is considered to signal a promising future for the young athlete.

Stellar performance at the Clyde Hart Classic

Jimoh’s performance at the Clyde Hart Classic was not just a personal victory, but also a testament to his competitive spirit.

He outperformed Calen Jones from the University of Texas-Arlington (UT-Arlington), who jumped 2.11m.

With this win under his belt, Justine Jimoh has firmly established himself as a rising star in the high jump.

Jubilation as Tobi Amusan wins gold in 100m

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Tobi Amusan has won the gold medal in the women’s 100-meter hurdles at the 2024 African Games in Ghana.

Tobi Amusan has won the gold medal in the women’s 100-meter hurdles at the 2024 African Games in Ghana.

A new Olympic Movement @MakingOfChamps confirmed the development in a post shared on its X account on Wednesday evening, March 20.

Ese Brume wins gold in women’s long jump

In another related story, Legit.ng reported that Nigeria’s Ese Brume clinched gold in the women’s long jump event of the African Games, jumping a record 6.92 meters to defend her title in Accra, the Ghanaian capital.

Brume’s first attempt was good enough for gold on the night that her compatriot Prestina Ochonogor also won the bronze medal. She had a jump of 6.67m.

Meanwhile, Brume won the title in 2019 in the Moroccan city of Rabat and continued her fine form five years later in Ghana, Complete Sports reported.

