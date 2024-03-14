The Kaduna student abductors have demanded N1 billion ransom for the release of the 287 hostages in their custody

Jubril Aminu, a community leader who acted as the spokesperson of the hostage families, said the kidnappers had threatened to kill their victims if the demand was not met in 20 days

The revelation was coming barely 24 hours after President Bola Tinubu would not pay ransom to kidnappers

Kaduna - The kidnappers holding 287 Kaduna students and teachers hostage have reached out to the spokesperson of the troubled family and threatened to kill the hostages in 20 days if they failed to make N1 billion ransom available for their release.

On Thursday, March 7, the terrorists attacked the Kuriga community in the Chikun local government area of Kaduna state. They abducted the 287 students and teachers of the LEA primary school in the community.

Tinubu rules out paying ransom to kidnappers

On Wednesday, March 13, President Bola Tinubu said his administration would not pay any ransom to rescue the victims, adding that he was not ready to pay bandits, kidnappers or any criminal elements for the release of any abducted persons or hostages.

But the lives of the students and teachers were at the mercy of imbalance after the kidnappers' threat greeted the country on Tuesday, March 12.

A community leader, Jubril Aminu, who acted as the representative of the hostage families, disclosed the demands of the kidnappers.

Official confirms bandits' N1bn ransom demand

Aminu said:

“They made a total of a 1 billion (naira) ransom demand for all the pupils, students and staff of the school.

“They gave an ultimatum to pay the ransom within 20 days, effective from the date of the kidnap. They said they will kill all the students and the staff if the ransom demand is not met.”

The ransom demand and amount were also confirmed by Idris Ibrahim, an elected official of the Kuriga Ward municipal

Kidnapping: Kaduna community laments

