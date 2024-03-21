FCT, Abuja - The Defence Headquarters has introduced its Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for the Safe School Initiative.

The initiative was established in 2014 following the abduction of around 300 schoolgirls from Chibok, Borno State, to ensure that children in conflict zones or affected by insecurity can continue their education safely.

The chief of defence staff sought collaboration with the Ministry of Interior. Photo Credit: Segun Adeyemi

Led primarily by the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, with support from other security agencies, the SOP launch specifically targets military personnel involved in the initiative.

This move follows recent incidents in Kaduna, where 287 pupils were abducted, and Sokoto State, where 15 Tsangaya students were kidnapped.

During the unveiling of the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) on Thursday, March 21, which Legit.ng attended, General Christopher Musa, the Chief of Defence Staff, emphasised that the SOP would offer essential directives for Armed Forces personnel to execute the Safe Schools Initiative in accordance with both international and domestic legal frameworks.

He urged all involved parties to collaborate to guarantee students' safety at school.

In his keynote speech, the special guest, General Martin Luther Agwai (retired), emphasised that the initiative's effectiveness relies on the shared responsibility of stakeholders and citizens.

He stressed the importance of everyone taking ownership and offering valuable information to security agencies.

According to him, this action demonstrates the Armed Forces' joint dedication to preserving the importance of education and fostering a favourable atmosphere for teaching and learning.

Halima Iliya, who heads the Financing Department within the Safe Schools Secretariat and Technical Working Committee at the Ministry of Finance, highlighted that Nigeria's education system has long grappled with significant challenges, including incidents of kidnapping and terror attacks.

She pointed out that the implementation of the Safe School initiative faced delays primarily because of the absence of appropriate policies and budget allocations required to offer essential support.

CDS Musa meets Interior Minister

CDS Musa also visited the Minister of Interior, Dr. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, at the Interior Ministry Headquarters in Abuja.

During the meeting, the CDS praised the Minister for implementing significant improvements to the passport acquisition process in Nigeria, hailing it as a notable accomplishment.

He remarked that these changes are evident for all to see, and he lauded the Minister as a patriot who genuinely seeks the betterment of the nation.

Furthermore, he proposed collaboration between the National Population Commission and the Ministry of Interior to accurately determine Nigerians' population figures for practical monitoring.

In his remarks, Dr Tunji-Ojo, the Minister of Interior, praised the Chief of Defence Staff as ideally suited for his role, emphasising that his leadership style is a critical factor in the military's success in the ongoing conflict.

He also highlighted the urgent need for effective solutions to address Nigeria's vulnerable borders, advocating for closer cooperation between the Nigeria Immigration Services and the Armed Forces of Nigeria.

The Minister revealed that a significant portion of materials used for making bombs enter the country disguised as equipment for the Fire Service, constituting about seventy per cent of such materials.

He stressed the importance of collaboration between the Border Community Development Agency, the Armed Forces of Nigeria, and the Ministry of Interior, underscoring the strategic significance of local support in ensuring national security.

