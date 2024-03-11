Mass resignation of doctors have hit Nasarawa state as a total of 59 medical doctors withdrew their services

The aggrieved doctors who were working with Dalhatu Araf Specialist Hospital (DASH) in the state, resigned from their positions, citing poor welfare

Interestingly, 20 doctors departed the country to seek greener pastures abroad while 39 made their cases known

Nasarawa, Lafia - 59 medical doctors who were working with Dalhatu Araf Specialist Hospital (DASH), Lafia, have withdrawn their services from the Nasarawa state government.

They cited the non-implementation of hazard allowances and poor condition of service in the last three months as the reason for their action, Daily Trust reported.

20 of the aggrieved doctors relocated abroad while 39 resigned on account of poor condition of service.

A top government official in DASH who pleaded anonymity, confirmed the development. He said that they received over 25 resignation letters from doctors within two days.

Reacting to the development, the president of the National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) in Nasarawa state, Dr Yakubu Adeleke, said:

“Doctors in Nasarawa state have been stagnated. No promotion. Some doctors have been working for eight years without promotion.”

Dr Adeleke added that the recent massive resignation of the doctors would put more pressure on the state’s health system.

Meanwhile, some of the doctors, who spoke to newsmen in the state, said they had run out of patience.

This came a few weeks after President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's government announced that his government would pump N50 billion into the nation's health sector as the first tranche of the Basic Healthcare Fund, a significant increase from N25bn allocated in 2022.

The coordinating minister of health and social welfare, Prof. Alli Pate, confirmed the development on Wednesday, February 28.

Nigerian doctors to be stopped from relocating abroad?

A bill aimed at curbing the migration of Nigerian-trained medical and dental practitioners to foreign countries passed second reading at the House of Representatives on Thursday, April 6.

The bill proposes that medical practitioners must have worked for at least five years in the country before being granted full licenses.

This is to address the increasing number of doctors leaving Nigeria in search of better opportunities abroad.

