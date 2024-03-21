Killing of Soldiers: ECOWAS Sends Message to Nigeria: “With Heavy Heart”
- ECOWAS has condemned the killing of 17 soldiers in Okuama community in Delta state, south-south Nigeria
- In a communique on Wednesday night, March 20, signed by Omar Alieu Touray, ECOWAS' president, the regional organisation described the killing as a “cowardly act”
FCT, Abuja - The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has said it received "with utter shock and a heavy heart" the news of the gruesome murder of personnel of the Nigerian Armed Force.
In a communique on the killing of soldiers in Delta state, sighted by Legit.ng, ECOWAS condemned the "cowardly act".
ECOWAS expressed its "deep condolences and sympathies" to the families of the slain officers, the Nigerian military, and the Bola Tinubu administration.
Legit.ng reports that President Tinubu is the incumbent chairman of ECOWAS.
The communique by ECOWAS partly reads:
"The commission prays for the peaceful repose of the souls of the gallant soldiers and wishes the injured quick recovery.
"The commission calls on the authorities to carry out a comprehensive investigation into the circumstances surrounding the gruesome murder of the soldiers and apprehend the perpetrators with a view to bringing them to justice.
"The commission urges the communities to eschew all forms of violence and employ pacific means to resolve their differences and maintain communal harmony in the overall interest of all."
Legit.ng recalls that about 17 Nigerian security agents were killed on a mission to halt clashes between two communities in Delta state.
"Diabolical and barbaric": Accord Party, Ijaw youths react to gruesome killings of soldiers in Delta
The troops from the 181 Amphibious Battalion deployed in the Bomadi region, had responded to the conflict in the Okuoma community when they were killed on Thursday, March 14, allegedly by militants.
Tinubu announces national honours for slain soldiers
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that President Tinubu announced that the military officials who were brutally killed in Okuama would be given a befitting burial and national honours.
Speaking at the breaking of Ramadan fast on Wednesday, March 20, in Abuja with the speaker of the house of representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, and the leadership of the House, Tinubu expressed his condolences to the families of the bereaved.
