FCT, Abuja - President Bola Tinubu has appealed to members of the national assembly to exercise restraint in summoning heads of ministries, departments, and agencies (MDAs) before parliamentary committees.

Speaking at the breaking of Ramadan fast on Wednesday, March 20, in Abuja with the speaker of the house of representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, and the leadership of the House, Tinubu said while oversight is essential for maintaining transparency and accountability in governance, excessive summoning of officials can disrupt operations and hinder service delivery to citizens.

He, therefore, urged lawmakers to show discretion in the exercise of their oversight functions.

He said:

''I have been watching various committees summoning ministers and heads of agencies.

"I have complained to the Speaker to let the poor breathe. Let these people do the job.

"We are not saying that you are not influential. We are not saying you cannot do your oversight. But consider the primary duty of each agency, its personnel, or the responsibilities of the governor of the Central Bank or the coordinating minister of the economy and minister of Finance to you and the entire nation.

''If they are distracted or disturbed, maybe we will shift parliamentary sitting all through the night.

"We must find a way to accommodate one another. This is an appeal to you. See if you can accept representatives in some instances or even documentations."

Tinubu lauds executive-legislature relationship

Expressing confidence in the ability of the national assembly to uphold good governance, President Tinubu lauded the existing cordial relationship between the executive and the legislature.

He said the harmonious working relationship had resulted in the expeditious passage of several bills to improve the welfare of Nigerians.

He not to forget their constituencies and to take advantage of the holy month of Ramadan to show compassion and support the less privileged in society.

The president said:

''We are making sacrifices for the country, and we are assuring citizens that there is a very bright light at the end of the tunnel.

''We must have faith, and please do not forget your constituencies and remember what they are going through.

''I cannot thank you enough for what you are doing, but it is for our country. There is nothing personal about this. It is for Nigeria, and we have no other country but Nigeria."

Watch President Tinubu's full speech below:

