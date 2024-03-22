The Lagos state House of Assembly has initiated plans to curb the soaring cases of property usurpation in the state

The House plans to hold a public hearing which will have in attendance important stakeholders, government officials, and law enforcement agencies

During the session, the House paid tribute to the 16 soldiers who were illegally killed by unidentified perpetrators in Delta State

The Lagos state House of Assembly has announced plans to conduct a public hearing in a decisive move to tackle the escalating crisis of property usurpation in the state.

This significant step aims to address the rampant issue of land grabbing that has plagued the region, leading to violence and unlawful detentions.

Lagos state House of Assembly pay tributes to the late Olubadan of Ibadan land and the soldiers who were killed in Delta state

The assembly’s decision came after intense discussions among lawmakers, who recognised the urgency of finding solutions to this pressing problem, the Vanguard reported.

The upcoming public hearing is set to be a comprehensive affair, bringing together a diverse group of stakeholders, including government officials, law enforcement, the judiciary, and traditional leaders.

The Nigerian Tribune reported that the goal is to create a united front against the land grabbers who have instilled fear and chaos in the community.

Lagos Speaker bemoans state of things

Speaker Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa expressed deep concern over the land-grabbing situation, describing it as “a serious issue that is beyond disturbing. It is chaotic.”

He highlighted the dire consequences faced by victims, including death, injury, and wrongful imprisonment, all resulting from the actions of those who unlawfully seized land.

Dr Obasa lamented the audacity of land speculators who, with the support of some security personnel, manipulated the system to dispossess rightful landowners.

He said:

"I wonder how somebody would just invade people's properties and still exude such boldness and confidence, kill the owner or bring police."

He recounted instances where innocent citizens were coerced into relinquishing their properties under duress, a practice he vehemently condemned.

Hon. Kazeem Olayinka, representing Mushin Constituency 2, initiated the motion for the urgent public meeting.

The assembly, during the session, paid respects to the late Oba Lekan Balogun, the 42nd Olubadan of Ibadan, and honoured the soldiers who recently fell in Delta.

