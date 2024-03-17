Lagos Govt Releases Location of Markets Residents Can Buy ‘Cheap’ Rice, Beans, Other Food Items
- The Lagos government has announced that its discounted food markets across the state are now open
- The market is aimed at addressing economic hardships faced by residents and also helping to bring down food prices in the state
- The prices of the food items will be displayed in locations across the state to ensure transparency
The Lagos State Government is set to open discounted food markets at various locations in the state today, March 17, 2024.
The discounted market, known as Ounje Eko, allows residents in the state to purchase food items at a 25% discount.
Gbenga Omotoso, Commissioner for Information and Strategy, stated that Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Governor of the state, directed that the ‘Ounje Eko’ food markets should commence discounted sales of food items across the five divisions of Lagos, effective from Sunday, March 15, as reported by Punch.
5kg bag of rice for N5.3K: Price list, locations released as Lagos launches ‘Ounje Eko’ food markets
The commissioner mentioned that the food items—rice, beans, garri, bread, eggs, tomatoes, pepper, among others.
Omotoso added that measures have been put in place to prevent unethical practices in the sale of the food items.
His words:
“In order to prevent sharp practices and ensure the foodstuff reaches a large number of Lagosians, a voucher system will be introduced as the pilot scheme kicks off.
“Independent payment solution providers and food vendors have been identified and carefully selected to operate the process. They will also provide real-time data on the exercise for monitoring.
“For the purpose of transparency, prices of the items have also been listed.”
Prices of food items
Omotoso revealed some of the prices Nigerians will enjoy, which include a 5kg bag of rice at N5,325, with 1kg selling for N1,065.
Similarly, a 5kg bag of beans will be sold at N6,225, while 1kg will cost N1,245.
Here are the locations of the Lagos discounted markets
Lagos Island
|Eti Osa LGA – Ikota Primary School, Lekki -Epe Expressway, IkotaEti-Osa East LCDA – Admiralty Farmers Market: Plot 33 Admiralty way, Lekki Phase 1Ikoyi Obalende LCDA – Old Nursing Ground, 1-9 Awolowo Road, IkoyiIru Victoria Island LCDA – Victory Island Snr. Secondary, School, Opposite Eko HotelLagos Island LGA – Elegbata Junior High SchoolLagos Island East LCDA – Lafiaji Senior Secondary School
Ikorodu
|Ikorodu LGA – Ikorodu Grammar SchoolIgbogbo/Bayeku LCDA – Zumuratu Islamiya Grammar School, IgbogboIjede LCDA – Luwasa Jnr High School, ljedeIkorodu North LCDA – Odogunyan Grammar School, OdogunyanIkorodu West LCDA – Cherubim and Seraphim Primary SchoolImota LCDA – LGA Pry. School, ImotaKosofe LGA – St Emmanuel Pry Sch, OguduIkosi Isheri LCDA – Ikosi High School, KetuAgboyi Ketu LCDA – Comprehensive Jnr High School, Agboyi Ketu
Ikeja
|Agege LGA – Dairy Farm Secondary SchoolOrile Agege LCDA – Saka Tinubu Memorial School, Orile AgegeAjeromi-Ifelodun – AFRICAN Primary School, (Close to the Secretariat)Ifelodun LCDA – LA Primary School Layeni, beside the Layeni Police Station, Ojo Road, Ajegunte, ApapaAlimosho LGA – Ebenezer/Egbeda Primary School, EgbedaMosan Okunola LCDA – Alimosho Secondary School, AlimoshoAgbado Oke-Odo LCDA – Oke Odo Primary SchoolIgando-Ikotun LCDA – Igando Community Grammar School, IgandoAyobo -Ipaja LCDA – St Andrews Anglican Pry School, Church Bus Stop, IpajaLagos Mainland LGA – Nawarudeen Secondary School, Cemetry Street, Ebute MettaYaba LCDA – Lagos City College, Sabo, YabaOdi Olowo Ojuwoye LCDA – Ilupeju Grammar School, IlupejuOshodi-Isolo – Owoseni Primary School, OshodiEjigbo LCDA – Oke Afa Snr. Secondary, Jankande EstateIsolo LCDA – Ire Akari Snr Secondary School, IsoloShomolu LGA – Gbagada Comprehensive Jr High School.Bariga LCDA – Alubarika Primary SchoolSurulere LGA – Lagos Progressive Pry. Sch, Mbah Str. SurulereCoker Aguda LCDA – Aguda Community Senior Secondary SchoolItire-Ikate LCDA – Itire Ikate Primary School, ElejaIfako ljaiye LGA – African Church Primary School, College RoadOjokoro LCDA – Ijaye Ojokoro High School, OjokoroIkeja LGA – Tokunbo Alli Primary School, IkejaOjodu LCDA – Ojodu Grammar School, OmoleOnigbongbo LCDA – Oregun Senior Secondary SchoolLagos State Secretariat, Alausa – Adeyemi Bero Auditorium Premises, AlausaEgbe -Idimu LCDA – Local Govt. Grammar School, Idimu
Epe
|Epe LGA – St. Theresa Roman Catholic Primary School, Awolowo Way, Oke OyinboEredo LCDA – St Patrick Secondary School EredoIkosi Ejinrin LCDA – Methodist primary school AgbowaIbeju Lekki LGA – Ibeju High School, IbejuLekki LCDA – Lekki High Community High School, Lekki
Badagry
|Amuo Odofin LGA – FESTAC Jnr CollegeOri Ade LCDA – Satellite Primary SchoolApapa LGA – United Christian Pry Sch, Marine Beach.Apapa lganmu LCDA) – Metropolitan Nursery & Primary School Sari – Iganmo, OrileBadagry LGA – St. Thomas Primary School, BadarryBadagry West LCDA – APA Health Center, Opposite LA School, APAOlorunda LCDA – Anglican Primary School Aradagun (Mosafejo)Ojo LGA – Ojo Snr High SchoolIba LCDA – Iba Housing Estate Jnr Secondary SchoolOto-Awori LCDA – Oto/Ijanikin Primary School
