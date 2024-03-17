The Lagos government has announced that its discounted food markets across the state are now open

The market is aimed at addressing economic hardships faced by residents and also helping to bring down food prices in the state

The prices of the food items will be displayed in locations across the state to ensure transparency

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of business journalism experience with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.

The Lagos State Government is set to open discounted food markets at various locations in the state today, March 17, 2024.

The discounted market, known as Ounje Eko, allows residents in the state to purchase food items at a 25% discount.

Lagos state government Ounje Eko markets open today Photo credit: Nurphoto

Source: Getty Images

Gbenga Omotoso, Commissioner for Information and Strategy, stated that Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Governor of the state, directed that the ‘Ounje Eko’ food markets should commence discounted sales of food items across the five divisions of Lagos, effective from Sunday, March 15, as reported by Punch.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The commissioner mentioned that the food items—rice, beans, garri, bread, eggs, tomatoes, pepper, among others.

Omotoso added that measures have been put in place to prevent unethical practices in the sale of the food items.

His words:

“In order to prevent sharp practices and ensure the foodstuff reaches a large number of Lagosians, a voucher system will be introduced as the pilot scheme kicks off.

“Independent payment solution providers and food vendors have been identified and carefully selected to operate the process. They will also provide real-time data on the exercise for monitoring.

“For the purpose of transparency, prices of the items have also been listed.”

Prices of food items

Omotoso revealed some of the prices Nigerians will enjoy, which include a 5kg bag of rice at N5,325, with 1kg selling for N1,065.

Similarly, a 5kg bag of beans will be sold at N6,225, while 1kg will cost N1,245.

Here are the locations of the Lagos discounted markets

Lagos Island

Eti Osa LGA – Ikota Primary School, Lekki -Epe Expressway, Ikota Eti-Osa East LCDA – Admiralty Farmers Market: Plot 33 Admiralty way, Lekki Phase 1 Ikoyi Obalende LCDA – Old Nursing Ground, 1-9 Awolowo Road, Ikoyi Iru Victoria Island LCDA – Victory Island Snr. Secondary, School, Opposite Eko Hotel Lagos Island LGA – Elegbata Junior High School Lagos Island East LCDA – Lafiaji Senior Secondary School

Ikorodu

Ikorodu LGA – Ikorodu Grammar School Igbogbo/Bayeku LCDA – Zumuratu Islamiya Grammar School, Igbogbo Ijede LCDA – Luwasa Jnr High School, ljede Ikorodu North LCDA – Odogunyan Grammar School, Odogunyan Ikorodu West LCDA – Cherubim and Seraphim Primary School Imota LCDA – LGA Pry. School, Imota Kosofe LGA – St Emmanuel Pry Sch, Ogudu Ikosi Isheri LCDA – Ikosi High School, Ketu Agboyi Ketu LCDA – Comprehensive Jnr High School, Agboyi Ketu

Ikeja

Agege LGA – Dairy Farm Secondary School Orile Agege LCDA – Saka Tinubu Memorial School, Orile Agege Ajeromi-Ifelodun – AFRICAN Primary School, (Close to the Secretariat) Ifelodun LCDA – LA Primary School Layeni, beside the Layeni Police Station, Ojo Road, Ajegunte, Apapa Alimosho LGA – Ebenezer/Egbeda Primary School, Egbeda Mosan Okunola LCDA – Alimosho Secondary School, Alimosho Agbado Oke-Odo LCDA – Oke Odo Primary School Igando-Ikotun LCDA – Igando Community Grammar School, Igando Ayobo -Ipaja LCDA – St Andrews Anglican Pry School, Church Bus Stop, Ipaja Lagos Mainland LGA – Nawarudeen Secondary School, Cemetry Street, Ebute Metta Yaba LCDA – Lagos City College, Sabo, Yaba Odi Olowo Ojuwoye LCDA – Ilupeju Grammar School, Ilupeju Oshodi-Isolo – Owoseni Primary School, Oshodi Ejigbo LCDA – Oke Afa Snr. Secondary, Jankande Estate Isolo LCDA – Ire Akari Snr Secondary School, Isolo Shomolu LGA – Gbagada Comprehensive Jr High School. Bariga LCDA – Alubarika Primary School Surulere LGA – Lagos Progressive Pry. Sch, Mbah Str. Surulere Coker Aguda LCDA – Aguda Community Senior Secondary School Itire-Ikate LCDA – Itire Ikate Primary School, Eleja Ifako ljaiye LGA – African Church Primary School, College Road Ojokoro LCDA – Ijaye Ojokoro High School, Ojokoro Ikeja LGA – Tokunbo Alli Primary School, Ikeja Ojodu LCDA – Ojodu Grammar School, Omole Onigbongbo LCDA – Oregun Senior Secondary School Lagos State Secretariat, Alausa – Adeyemi Bero Auditorium Premises, Alausa Egbe -Idimu LCDA – Local Govt. Grammar School, Idimu

Epe

Epe LGA – St. Theresa Roman Catholic Primary School, Awolowo Way, Oke Oyinbo Eredo LCDA – St Patrick Secondary School Eredo Ikosi Ejinrin LCDA – Methodist primary school Agbowa Ibeju Lekki LGA – Ibeju High School, Ibeju Lekki LCDA – Lekki High Community High School, Lekki

Badagry

Amuo Odofin LGA – FESTAC Jnr College Ori Ade LCDA – Satellite Primary School Apapa LGA – United Christian Pry Sch, Marine Beach. Apapa lganmu LCDA) – Metropolitan Nursery & Primary School Sari – Iganmo, Orile Badagry LGA – St. Thomas Primary School, Badarry Badagry West LCDA – APA Health Center, Opposite LA School, APA Olorunda LCDA – Anglican Primary School Aradagun (Mosafejo) Ojo LGA – Ojo Snr High School Iba LCDA – Iba Housing Estate Jnr Secondary School Oto-Awori LCDA – Oto/Ijanikin Primary School

10 states with high food prices

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a new report from the National Bureau of Statistics revealed the list of states in Nigeria where residents are experiencing the fastest increase in food prices.

The new data again captures the struggles of Nigerian households to feed and survive on a monthly basis.

Kogi, Rivers, and Kwara lead the table of states with the highest rise in food prices across the country.

Source: Legit.ng