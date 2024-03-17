President Bola Tinubu has been urged to be more proactive in implementing his promises rather than mere media pronouncement

Rilwan Olanrewaju, a chieftain of the PDP, in an interview with Legit.ng, cited the large cabinet member of President Tinubu as a sharp contrast to his campaign of cutting down the cost of governance

Speaking on the move by the president to implement Oronsaye's report, the PDP chieftain wondered why the president instituted such a large cabinet when he knew he wanted to cut down the cost of governance

President Bola Tinubu has been told to be more serious about cutting down the cost of governance than mere media narrating, particularly on his recent move to implement the Steve Oronsaye panel report on restructuring fully.

Rilwan Olanrewaju, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in an interview with Legit.ng, while reacting to the move, said the president has only made pronouncements that were not reflected in his actions.

Tinubu's cabinet vs high cost of governance

Olanrewaju cited the number of his ministers and special advisers, which was higher than the country had experienced under Tinubu's predecessors.

The PDP chieftain said:

"Oronsaye’s report is long overdue and perfect, but the question is whether will it be fully implemented. One of my issues with the APC-led government is their lack of honesty. Cutting down the cost of governance is the way forward and it must start from Mr President himself. Come to think about it.

"The same president who suddenly adopted the report created more ministries to accommodate his allies. Don’t forget we used to have 43 - 45 ministers but now, we have 48 ministers and yet we heard he’s willing to reduce the number of Agencies, I don’t see any sincerity in his effort to cut down the cost of governance.

"Secondly, someone who is willing to implement the report will not have different SSA’s and SA’s for the same task because, if you look closely at his SA, you will realize that four aides are doing the same job and earning bogus salaries. Maybe the president should first study the repost before picking it up in the middle of the road so as not to create another mess as usual."

Tinubu vows to implement Oronsaye's report fully

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Bola Tinubu has ordered the full implementation of the Steve Oronsaye panel report, which suggests the scrapping and merging of some government agencies.

The decision to implement the full Oronsaya report was reportedly reached at the federal executive council meeting.

According to the Oronsaya reports, about 263 federal government agencies and parastatals should be scrapped or merged to 161.

