Controversial Islamic cleric Ahmad Gumi has made a stunning revelation about bandits and security agents

Gumi disclosed that bandits are just marginalised Nigerians who lack access to basic social amenities but the security agents knew their location and hideouts in the northern region

The cleric made this disclosure as he urged President Tinubu's led federal government to dialogue with the bandits who abducted schoolchildren in Kaduna state

Kaduna state - Sheikh Ahmad Gumi, a controversial Kaduna-based Islamic cleric, said the security agents know the hideout of bandits terrorising Nigerians, especially in the northern parts of the country.

Gumi revealed this during an interview on Nigeria Info FM on Monday evening, March 18. He said that the security agents followed him to negotiate with the bandits, BusinessDay reported.

Gumi has urged Tinubu's government to negotiate with bandits to secure the release of Kaduna pupils and teachers. Photo credit: Sheikh Dr. Abubakar Mahmoud Gumi Fans.

The controversial cleric urged the federal government should negotiate with the kidnappers who abducted about 287 pupils from Kuriga Government Secondary and LEA Primary Schools in the Chikun local government area of Kaduna state because it is the only reasonable way to ensure the safe return of the pupils.

Recall that the kidnappers holding 287 students and teachers hostage have reached out to the spokesperson of the troubled families and threatened to kill the hostages in 20 days if they fail to provide the N1 billion ransom demanded.

A community leader, Jubril Aminu, who acted as the representative of the hostage families, disclosed the demands of the kidnappers.

The federal government has, however, said it would not pay “a dime” as a ransom for the release of school children, promising that they would be “brought back to safety”

But Sheikh Gumi argued that negotiation does not necessarily mean money will be paid to the kidnappers; it might be releasing prisoners for captives.

Speaking further, he said bandits are just marginalised Nigerians, who don’t have access to education, good roads, water, and other social amenities.

When asked about why it was easy for him to locate and meet with the bandits while security agents struggle with their location, Gumi said the security agents are not being truthful because they always follow him to negotiate with the kidnappers.

“I don’t think they (security agents) are truthful with you. When I go, I go with them; I don’t go alone,” he said.

Northern elders beg Tinubu to allow Gumi negotiate with bandits

Legit.ng reported earlier that the Northern Elders Forum (NEF) urged President Tinubu to approve Sheikh Gumi's request to engage in dialogue with the bandits who abducted about 287 schoolchildren from Kaduna state.

The group said the Kaduna-based Muslim cleric may be able to secure the release of the pupils and prevent future abduction.

To secure their release, the controversial Islamic scholar implored President Tinubu to permit him to negotiate with the bandits. He also advised the president against repeating the error made by former President Muhammadu Buhari, who declined to engage in dialogue with the bandits.

