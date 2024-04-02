Former APC Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Hon. Yekini Nabena has explained why President Bola Tinubu will complete his 8 years in office

Nabena said President Tinubu will complete two terms in office the same way the former president Muhammadu Buhari completed 8 years in office

He said the South and the North to support President Tinubu to succeed in his Renewed Hope Agenda

FCT, Abuja - Former Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Hon. Yekini Nabena said President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will complete his 8 years in office.

Nabena said no merger, mega party or evil plot will unseat President Tinubu in 2027.

He made this known in a statement issued in Abuja on Tuesday, April 2 and sighted by Legit.ng.

Tinubu must complete 8 years in office

The APC chieftain argued that if former president Muhammadu Buhari could complete his 8-year term in office, there is no reason why Tinubu should not complete his.

He called on the South and the North to support Tinubu to succeed in his Renewed Hope Agenda.

Nabena said that Nigeria belong to all and not only on paper or mouth but in reality.

"If former President Muhammadu Buhari could complete his eight years in office, by the grace of God Almighty the incumbent President Bola Tinubu will do the same, not even the talk of mega party or merger can stop him. The South must also complete the 8-year political arrangement and President Bola Tinubu will do that for the South.”

Atiku to form mega party to challenge Tinubu

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential election, Atiku Abubakar, and other opposition figures in Nigeria reportedly planning to form a new party to tackle the APC in the 2027 general election.

Sources disclosed that Atiku has set in motion the machinery for the proposed party in collaboration with some members of the National Assembly.

It was learnt that Atiku’s camp was wary of the disunity in the leading opposition party, thinking that should it persist till 2027, the PDP may not be able to wrest power from the ruling APC led by Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Abdullahi Ganduje.

