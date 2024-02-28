President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the interim administrator of the amnesty programme Maj Gen Barry Ndiomu (Rtd) have received accolades over the ongoing reforms in the Niger Delta region

Some ex-Niger Delta agitators welcomed the reforms introduced to the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP) and noted that Ndiomu has demonstrated "capacity and resilience to tackle major issues in the region"

Ibena Rufus, a beneficiary of PAP phase two, said the programme has made a difference in the region, hence, Tinubu should consider re-appointing Ndiomu for the progress of PAP in Niger Delta

Leaders of Niger Delta ex-agitators have lauded the efforts of Maj. Gen. Barry Ndiomu (rtd) and President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for the ongoing reforms in the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP) being implemented by the current PAP management.

Niger Delta ex-agitators hail President Tinubu and PAP administrator Maj. Gen. Ndiomu over ongoing reforms in the amnesty programme. Photo credit; Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Ndiomu

Tinubu, Ndiomu contributed to the success of amnesty programme

Speaking in Calabar during an interactive session with the leaders of PAP phase two, various leaders bore their minds on the program and called for sustained implementation of the scholarship initiative as well as the recently initiated Cooperative programme.

Ibena Rufus, a beneficiary of PAP phase two and the spokesman of the ex-agitators leaders’ forum noted that the amnesty programme has made a lot of progress under the current tenure of Ndiomu.

In a statement made available to Legit.ng on Wednesday, February 28, Rufus noted that the area that gave previous administrators of PAP a huge challenge was reintegration which the current interim administrator has addressed creatively and competently.

Ibena recalled that PAP started with disarmament and demobilization which were successful but ran into issues when it got to the reintegration aspect.

“Previous administrator could not tackle issues of reintegration but the current administrator has demonstrated capacity and resilience to tackle it,” Ibena said.

N'Delta ex-agitators laud Ndiomu over reforms

He commended the interim administrators for restructuring the program and taking it back to the people.

Also speaking, Olutu Wanemi the chairman of PAP phase two, said none of the PAP administrators thought of empowering the entire 30,000 beneficiaries of the program before the coming of the present interim administrator.

He said the cooperative initiative introduced by the interim administrator is a welcome development.

Wanemi stated thus:

“None of the leaders had earlier thought of empowering the entire 30,000 beneficiaries but we were shocked when the Interim Administrator came on board and introduced the cooperative scheme to accommodate everybody.

“This is a welcome development for the beneficiaries and the right thing to be done and I appeal that current Interim Administrator should be reappointed by the President.”

In his position, Corinne Hart, another delegate in the meeting said with the reforms in place, things are getting better. Hart added that within the past year, over 80% of the issues in the program have been addressed and this is reflected in the relative peace in the region.

He said:

“The Amnesty program was not really working for many leaders but recently with our brother there, we are beginning to feel the impact of the amnesty programme.

“Almost 80% of the issues in the office have been handled by the current interim administrator and he has been harmonizing the leaders, talking with them, and doing the necessary things that should be done, we commend President Tinubu for this.”

Ndiomu speaks on the essence of amnesty programme, beneficiaries

Meanwhile, the interim administrator of the programme, Maj. Gen. Ndiomu Rtd, said the essence of the program is to interact and discuss with the stakeholders who are beneficiaries of several reform interventions in the Niger Delta region.

Ndiomu who was represented by Major Marshall Akpor, the agency liaison officer, said the PAP wants to hear from the delegates and other stakeholders in order to get their feedback to improve on the program.

He disclosed that the Presidential Amnesty Cooperative Society Limited is aimed at giving an alternative livelihood to the ex-agitators and also the platform created for scholarships is aimed at ensuring that only real delegates benefit from the scheme.

The head of the reintegration program of PAP, Mr. Wilfred Musa disclosed that under the PAP scholarship scheme, over 10,000 have benefited since its inception and there is a monitoring and follow-up initiative on beneficiaries.

Musa said:

“So far a good number have graduated and have taken jobs in different places.”

PAP moves to set up more vocational skills centres in Niger Delta

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the leadership of the amnesty programme, expressed commitment to completing and activating all vocational training centres across the Niger Delta region.

This is to help the amnesty programme reach its full potential and ensure the sustainability of the livelihoods of the beneficiaries.

Major General Barry Ndiomu (rtd), the interim administrator of PAP, stated this on Wednesday, February 21, while briefing newsmen at the Amnesty Office, Abuja.

