Governor Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu has instructed the launch of 'Ounje Eko' food markets across Lagos starting March 17,

Food items, including rice, beans, gari, and vegetables, will be offered at a 25% discount for residents, with prices transparently outlined

The initiative will implement a voucher system and involve selected payment solution providers and vendors across 27 locations in Ikeja, six in Lagos Island, among others

Legit.ng journalist Nurudeen Lawal has 8 years of experience covering Presidential Administrations

Ikeja, Lagos state - Governor Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu has directed the commencement of operations for the 'Ounje Eko' food markets starting from Sunday, March 17, throughout Lagos.

These markets are mandated to offer discounted food items across the five divisions of Lagos.

Governor Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu has directed the launch of 'Ounje Eko' food markets across Lagos. Photo credit: @followlasg

Source: Twitter

The range of food items, including rice, beans, gari, bread, eggs, tomatoes, and pepper, among others, will be available at a 25% discount for residents.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The directive was conveyed through a statement issued by the Commissioner of Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotosho, on Saturday, March 16.

‘Ounje Eko’ food markets: How it works

Meanwhile, a voucher system will be implemented as the pilot scheme begins to ensure fair practices and wider access to food supplies for Lagosians.

Independent payment solution providers and food vendors have been meticulously selected to manage the process, offering real-time data for monitoring purposes.

These markets will be operational across 27 locations in Ikeja, six in Lagos Island, nine in Ikorodu, five in Epe and 10 in Badagry divisions.

The market which operates on Sundays opens between 11am and 4pm.

List of discounted prices in Lagos ‘Ounje Eko’ food markets

For transparency, the prices of these essential items have been clearly outlined. Here’s a full list of the produce prices at the food market:

5kg bag of rice – N5,325

1kg bag of rice – N1,065

5kg bag of Beans – N6,225

1kg bag of Beans – N1,245

5kg bag of Garri – N3,975

1kg bag of Garri – N795

2kg Tomatoes – N1,800

1kg Atarodo – N1,875

1kg Tatashe – N1,275

1kg Onions – N450

1 crate of eggs – N2,700

Bread – N750

Ounje Eko: Venues of Lagos discounted food markets

Here’s a full list of all the venues of the food markets across the major divisions in Lagos state:

Lagos Island

Eti Osa LGA – Ikota Primary School, Lekki -Epe Expressway, Ikota

Eti-Osa East LCDA – Admiralty Farmers Market: Plot 33 Admiralty Way, Lekki Phase 1

Ikoyi Obalende LCDA – Old Nursing Ground, 1-9 Awolowo Road, Ikoyi

Iru Victoria Island LCDA – Victory Island Snr. Secondary, School, Opposite Eko Hotel

Lagos Island LGA – Elegbata Junior High School

Lagos Island East LCDA – Lafiaji Senior Secondary School

Ikorodu

Ikorodu LGA – Ikorodu Grammar School

Igbogbo/Bayeku LCDA – Zumuratu Islamiya Grammar School, Igbogbo

Ijede LCDA – Luwasa Jnr High School, ljede

Ikorodu North LCDA – Odogunyan Grammar School, Odogunyan

Ikorodu West LCDA – Cherubim and Seraphim Primary School

Imota LCDA – LGA Pry. School, Imota

Kosofe LGA – St Emmanuel Pry Sch, Ogudu

Ikosi Isheri LCDA – Ikosi High School, Ketu

Agboyi Ketu LCDA – Comprehensive Jnr High School, Agboyi Ketu

Ikeja

Agege LGA – Dairy Farm Secondary School

Orile Agege LCDA – Saka Tinubu Memorial School, Orile Agege

Ajeromi-Ifelodun – AFRICAN Primary School, (Close to the Secretariat)

Ifelodun LCDA – LA Primary School Layeni, beside the Layeni Police Station, Ojo Road, Ajegunte, Apapa

Alimosho LGA – Ebenezer/Egbeda Primary School, Egbeda

Mosan Okunola LCDA – Alimosho Secondary School, Alimosho

Agbado Oke-Odo LCDA – Oke Odo Primary School

Igando-Ikotun LCDA – Igando Community Grammar School, Igando

Ayobo -Ipaja LCDA – St Andrews Anglican Pry School, Church Bus Stop, Ipaja

Lagos Mainland LGA – Nawarudeen Secondary School, Cemetry Street, Ebute Metta

Yaba LCDA – Lagos City College, Sabo, Yaba

Odi Olowo Ojuwoye LCDA – Ilupeju Grammar School, Ilupeju

Oshodi-Isolo – Owoseni Primary School, Oshodi

Ejigbo LCDA – Oke Afa Snr. Secondary, Jankande Estate

Isolo LCDA – Ire Akari Snr Secondary School, Isolo

Shomolu LGA – Gbagada Comprehensive Jr High School.

Bariga LCDA – Alubarika Primary School

Surulere LGA – Lagos Progressive Pry. Sch, Mbah Str. Surulere

Coker Aguda LCDA – Aguda Community Senior Secondary School

Itire-Ikate LCDA – Itire Ikate Primary School, Eleja

Ifako ljaiye LGA – African Church Primary School, College Road

Ojokoro LCDA – Ijaye Ojokoro High School, Ojokoro

Ikeja LGA – Tokunbo Alli Primary School, Ikeja

Ojodu LCDA – Ojodu Grammar School, Omole

Onigbongbo LCDA – Oregun Senior Secondary School

Lagos State Secretariat, Alausa – Adeyemi Bero Auditorium Premises, Alausa

Egbe -Idimu LCDA – Local Govt. Grammar School, Idimu

Epe

Epe LGA – St. Theresa Roman Catholic Primary School, Awolowo Way, Oke Oyinbo

Eredo LCDA – St Patrick Secondary School Eredo

Ikosi Ejinrin LCDA – Methodist Primary School Agbowa

Ibeju Lekki LGA – Ibeju High School, Ibeju

Lekki LCDA – Lekki High Community High School, Lekki

Badagry

Amuo Odofin LGA – FESTAC Jnr College

Ori Ade LCDA – Satellite Primary School

Apapa LGA – United Christian Pry Sch, Marine Beach.

Apapa lganmu LCDA) – Metropolitan Nursery & Primary School Sari – Iganmo, Orile

Badagry LGA – St. Thomas Primary School, Badarry

Badagry West LCDA – APA Health Center, Opposite LA School, APA

Olorunda LCDA – Anglican Primary School Aradagun (Mosafejo)

Ojo LGA – Ojo Snr High School

Iba LCDA – Iba Housing Estate Jnr Secondary School

Oto-Awori LCDA – Oto/Ijanikin Primary School

Lagos increases students’ bursary, scholarship award

In other news, Governor Sanwo-Olu, on Tuesday, March 5, announced an increment in scholarships and bursaries for students of Lagos state origin in tertiary institutions.

The governor disclosed that his administration will henceforth pay N225,000 (scholarship) and N60,000 (bursary), as against the current N200,000 and N50,000.

He also announced scholarships for less-privileged and physically challenged students in public tertiary institutions.

Source: Legit.ng