5kg Bag of Rice for N5.3K: Price List, Locations Released as Lagos Launches ‘Ounje Eko’ Food Markets
- Governor Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu has instructed the launch of 'Ounje Eko' food markets across Lagos starting March 17,
- Food items, including rice, beans, gari, and vegetables, will be offered at a 25% discount for residents, with prices transparently outlined
- The initiative will implement a voucher system and involve selected payment solution providers and vendors across 27 locations in Ikeja, six in Lagos Island, among others
Ikeja, Lagos state - Governor Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu has directed the commencement of operations for the 'Ounje Eko' food markets starting from Sunday, March 17, throughout Lagos.
These markets are mandated to offer discounted food items across the five divisions of Lagos.
The range of food items, including rice, beans, gari, bread, eggs, tomatoes, and pepper, among others, will be available at a 25% discount for residents.
The directive was conveyed through a statement issued by the Commissioner of Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotosho, on Saturday, March 16.
‘Ounje Eko’ food markets: How it works
Meanwhile, a voucher system will be implemented as the pilot scheme begins to ensure fair practices and wider access to food supplies for Lagosians.
Independent payment solution providers and food vendors have been meticulously selected to manage the process, offering real-time data for monitoring purposes.
These markets will be operational across 27 locations in Ikeja, six in Lagos Island, nine in Ikorodu, five in Epe and 10 in Badagry divisions.
The market which operates on Sundays opens between 11am and 4pm.
List of discounted prices in Lagos ‘Ounje Eko’ food markets
For transparency, the prices of these essential items have been clearly outlined. Here’s a full list of the produce prices at the food market:
- 5kg bag of rice – N5,325
- 1kg bag of rice – N1,065
- 5kg bag of Beans – N6,225
- 1kg bag of Beans – N1,245
- 5kg bag of Garri – N3,975
- 1kg bag of Garri – N795
- 2kg Tomatoes – N1,800
- 1kg Atarodo – N1,875
- 1kg Tatashe – N1,275
- 1kg Onions – N450
- 1 crate of eggs – N2,700
- Bread – N750
Ounje Eko: Venues of Lagos discounted food markets
Here’s a full list of all the venues of the food markets across the major divisions in Lagos state:
Lagos Island
- Eti Osa LGA – Ikota Primary School, Lekki -Epe Expressway, Ikota
- Eti-Osa East LCDA – Admiralty Farmers Market: Plot 33 Admiralty Way, Lekki Phase 1
- Ikoyi Obalende LCDA – Old Nursing Ground, 1-9 Awolowo Road, Ikoyi
- Iru Victoria Island LCDA – Victory Island Snr. Secondary, School, Opposite Eko Hotel
- Lagos Island LGA – Elegbata Junior High School
- Lagos Island East LCDA – Lafiaji Senior Secondary School
Ikorodu
- Ikorodu LGA – Ikorodu Grammar School
- Igbogbo/Bayeku LCDA – Zumuratu Islamiya Grammar School, Igbogbo
- Ijede LCDA – Luwasa Jnr High School, ljede
- Ikorodu North LCDA – Odogunyan Grammar School, Odogunyan
- Ikorodu West LCDA – Cherubim and Seraphim Primary School
- Imota LCDA – LGA Pry. School, Imota
- Kosofe LGA – St Emmanuel Pry Sch, Ogudu
- Ikosi Isheri LCDA – Ikosi High School, Ketu
- Agboyi Ketu LCDA – Comprehensive Jnr High School, Agboyi Ketu
Ikeja
- Agege LGA – Dairy Farm Secondary School
- Orile Agege LCDA – Saka Tinubu Memorial School, Orile Agege
- Ajeromi-Ifelodun – AFRICAN Primary School, (Close to the Secretariat)
- Ifelodun LCDA – LA Primary School Layeni, beside the Layeni Police Station, Ojo Road, Ajegunte, Apapa
- Alimosho LGA – Ebenezer/Egbeda Primary School, Egbeda
- Mosan Okunola LCDA – Alimosho Secondary School, Alimosho
- Agbado Oke-Odo LCDA – Oke Odo Primary School
- Igando-Ikotun LCDA – Igando Community Grammar School, Igando
- Ayobo -Ipaja LCDA – St Andrews Anglican Pry School, Church Bus Stop, Ipaja
- Lagos Mainland LGA – Nawarudeen Secondary School, Cemetry Street, Ebute Metta
- Yaba LCDA – Lagos City College, Sabo, Yaba
- Odi Olowo Ojuwoye LCDA – Ilupeju Grammar School, Ilupeju
- Oshodi-Isolo – Owoseni Primary School, Oshodi
- Ejigbo LCDA – Oke Afa Snr. Secondary, Jankande Estate
- Isolo LCDA – Ire Akari Snr Secondary School, Isolo
- Shomolu LGA – Gbagada Comprehensive Jr High School.
- Bariga LCDA – Alubarika Primary School
- Surulere LGA – Lagos Progressive Pry. Sch, Mbah Str. Surulere
- Coker Aguda LCDA – Aguda Community Senior Secondary School
- Itire-Ikate LCDA – Itire Ikate Primary School, Eleja
- Ifako ljaiye LGA – African Church Primary School, College Road
- Ojokoro LCDA – Ijaye Ojokoro High School, Ojokoro
- Ikeja LGA – Tokunbo Alli Primary School, Ikeja
- Ojodu LCDA – Ojodu Grammar School, Omole
- Onigbongbo LCDA – Oregun Senior Secondary School
- Lagos State Secretariat, Alausa – Adeyemi Bero Auditorium Premises, Alausa
- Egbe -Idimu LCDA – Local Govt. Grammar School, Idimu
Epe
- Epe LGA – St. Theresa Roman Catholic Primary School, Awolowo Way, Oke Oyinbo
- Eredo LCDA – St Patrick Secondary School Eredo
- Ikosi Ejinrin LCDA – Methodist Primary School Agbowa
- Ibeju Lekki LGA – Ibeju High School, Ibeju
- Lekki LCDA – Lekki High Community High School, Lekki
Badagry
- Amuo Odofin LGA – FESTAC Jnr College
- Ori Ade LCDA – Satellite Primary School
- Apapa LGA – United Christian Pry Sch, Marine Beach.
- Apapa lganmu LCDA) – Metropolitan Nursery & Primary School Sari – Iganmo, Orile
- Badagry LGA – St. Thomas Primary School, Badarry
- Badagry West LCDA – APA Health Center, Opposite LA School, APA
- Olorunda LCDA – Anglican Primary School Aradagun (Mosafejo)
- Ojo LGA – Ojo Snr High School
- Iba LCDA – Iba Housing Estate Jnr Secondary School
- Oto-Awori LCDA – Oto/Ijanikin Primary School
Lagos increases students’ bursary, scholarship award
In other news, Governor Sanwo-Olu, on Tuesday, March 5, announced an increment in scholarships and bursaries for students of Lagos state origin in tertiary institutions.
The governor disclosed that his administration will henceforth pay N225,000 (scholarship) and N60,000 (bursary), as against the current N200,000 and N50,000.
He also announced scholarships for less-privileged and physically challenged students in public tertiary institutions.
