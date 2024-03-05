Lagos' No.1 citizen, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has announced an increment in scholarships and bursaries for students of the state's origin in tertiary institutions

Sanwo-Olu stated that his administration would pay N225,000 and N60,000 as scholarships and bursaries to indigene students, compared to the now-former N200,000 and N50,000 respectively

Legit.ng reports that the Lagos governor also announced scholarships for physically-challenged students in public tertiary institutions

Ikeja, Lagos state - The governor of Lagos state, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Tuesday, March 5, announced an increment in scholarships and bursaries for students of Lagos state origin in tertiary institutions.

Sanwo-Olu disclosed that his administration will henceforth pay N225,000 (scholarship) and N60,000 (bursary) as against the current N200,000 and N50,000.

The Lagos governor also announced scholarships for less-privileged and physically-challenged students in public tertiary institutions.

Following Governor Sanwo-Olu's disclosure, student leaders erupted in jubilation.

Legit.ng understands that the scholarship will not be limited to Lagos indigenes.

Furthermore, the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) governor appointed four former student union leaders as senior special assistants.

Check out Governor Sanwo-Olu’s tweet announcing the development below:

Today, at an interactive session with student union leaders and stakeholders in Lagos state, I announced an increase in scholarship and bursary funds for students of Lagos state origin in tertiary institutions.

Additionally, scholarships will now be extended to less privileged and physically challenged students in public tertiary institutions, regardless of their origin.

As part of my commitment to youth development, I have also appointed four former students union leaders as senior special assistants.

Constructive engagement with students to get feedback and suggestions so as to enhance infrastructure in public institutions and create a conducive environment for learning and growth is very important.

It is crucial to build a strong relationship between students, universities, and the government for a sustainable ecosystem and positive development.

In a piece of related news, Legit.ng reported that President Bola Tinubu was urged to emulate the late sage, Chief Obafemi Awolowo, in his education policies and ensure that education is free at the tertiary level.

Ibrahim Lateef, a fast-growing actor and a final-year Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) Ife student, made the call in an interview with Legit.ng.

