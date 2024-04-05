The long queues in filling stations, which surfaced after the Easter celebration, appear to have grown even longer

According to a report, the queues were observed in several filling stations, including Ogba, Ikeja, Alausa and others

This came after the Dangote Refinery recently hit the market, selling aviation fuel and diesel to marketers

Long queues at filling stations throughout Lagos grew longer, making it difficult for drivers in Lagos to purchase petrol on Thursday, April 4.

Numerous stations in Ogba, Ikeja, Alausa, Oba Akran, Surulere, and Victoria Island had lengthy car queues. Photo Credit: BBC

Legit.ng had earlier reported that the Easter celebrations are worsening the supply shortage.

The fuel lines at the Total gas station on Mobalaji Bank Anthony in Ikeja extended for several kilometres, causing traffic jams.

Fuel racketeers selling in jerrycans were spotted along the road near the always-busy Murtala Muhammed Airport, indicating a deficit in supply, according to a Daily Sun report.

NNPC not exempted

Most NNPC gas stations had lengthy lines of cars because their retail prices were lower than those of other gas stations.

Other large and independent marketers charge more than N600 per litre, while NNPC retail stations just N568.

Independent gas stations with a more significant number of outlets experience months-long stock shortages has become of major concern.

A few marketers at the Apapa depot clarified that there had been a lack of supply from the importer of last resort.

A marketer named Adekunle Sanusi claimed that his depot had not filled a single truck with gasoline since Monday because of the shortage.

Adela Odubunmi, a different marketer, warned that things could get terrible and become scarce if supplies don't improve by the weekend.

This came after Devakumar Edwin, the executive director of the Dangote Group, announced on Tuesday, March 2, that the Dangote Refinery has started supplying petroleum products, specifically aviation fuel and diesel, precisely to the local market.

It is expected that the refinery will run at total capacity to commence the sale of fuel and other products in the coming months

NNPC marketers speak as fuel scarcity spreads

Legit.ng reported that oil Marketers have expressed fears that petrol may be scarce if the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) does not make petrol available to depot owners and other dealers soon.

The marketers said the long queues at the filling stations in Lagos and parts of Ogun state may spread to other parts of the country if the national oil firm needs to act faster.

A Punch report said that residents of Lagos and parts of Ogun states began to witness queues at different petrol stations on Tuesday, February 6, 2024, which caused traffic in some areas.

