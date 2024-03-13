PDP chieftain Reno Omokri has dragged Nigerians after a US district court ordered the founder and ex-CEO of Binance, Changpeng Zhao to surrender all his passports

The former presidential aide Omokri blamed Nigerians for "supporting Binance over Nigeria during the Nigeria incident"

He noted that there hasn't been protest by Americans on "social media and the streets" supporting Binance against the U.S. in the recent passport seizure of its founder

Reno Omokri, former presidential aide, has tackled Nigerians over their involvement in the affairs of the Nigerian government and the management of Binance.

Recall that the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange platform, Binance, exited Nigeria, following a clampdown on crypto platforms.

Binance also turned off its peer-to-peer naira feature on the platform, citing regulatory concerns.

But on Tuesday, March 12, a United States (US) district court ordered Changpeng Zhao, ex-Binance CEO, to surrender all his passports — active or expired — to a third party and keep authorities updated on his travel plans.

As reported by The Cable, the order was contained in a legal filing submitted on Tuesday, modifying Zhao’s bond conditions for release.

Reacting via a post shared on his X account on Wednesday, March 13, the social critic, Omokri questioned Nigerians.

He said some Nigerians supported Binance over Nigeria during the Nigeria incident, but there hasn't been a notable number of Americans supporting Binance against the U.S. in the recent passport seizure of its founder

Omokri tweeted:

"When Nigeria detained Binance executives over money laundering, Nigerian citizens went on social media to support Binance over Nigeria. Now, yesterday, a U.S. court seized Binance founder, Changpeng Zhao's passport over money laundering allegations, and ordered him not to travel domestically within the U.S. without informing authorities. How many Americans have you seen supporting Binance against their country?

"Nigeria does not happen to Nigerians. It is Nigerians that happen to Nigeria."

NCC orders telcos to block Binance

In related news, Legit.ng reported that the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) ordered telecom companies to restrict access to Binance and other cryptocurrency websites.

This was because some industry experts insisted that the continuous fall of the naira may be linked with some manipulative operations of digital platforms like Binance and other digital assets.

According to reports, digital asset platforms were frequently used to manipulate FX values by creating fictitious transactions that either drive up or down values.

