Representatives Committee on Financial Crimes has announced its intention to possibly arrest executives of Binance

This came after Binance executives failed to appear before the committee and thereby sent a legal representative

House of Reps on Monday, March 4, condemned the move by Binance and it vows to continue its probe on the financing of terrorism and other financial crimes against the firm

On Monday March 3, the House of Representatives committee of financial crimes has resolved to recommend that the House invokes its powers to subpoena and arrest executives of Binance.

As reported by The Nation, this followed the failure of executives of the company to appear in an investigation hearing by the committee on Monday.

Chairman of the committee, Hon Ginger Obinna Onwusibe, said the executives of the company were to appear before them to answer questions on a petition that borders on the financing of terrorism, money laundering, tax evasion, and other financial crimes.

Onwusibe frowned at the legal representation sent by the company for the hearing.

The lawmaker noted that at the last session it was resolved that the officials must appear by themselves. But the lawyer representing Binance, Senator Ihenyen, said among other reasons executives of the company which is not based in the country were apprehensive because two of their executives were arrested recently and are still in custody.

Hon Onwusibe said:

“Binance is not here. We have taken a position on it in our last sitting that we are not going to entertain legal representation from Binance and that position stands.

“Based on the fact that Binance is not here, we need to make a recommendation to the House of Representatives for the House to invoke its powers of subpoena to issue a warrant for the leadership of Binance to be arrested and be brought to this Committee to answer questions of the grave allegations levelled against them in the petitions brought to us by the Empowerment for Unemployed Youths and Niger Delta youths Council.”

