The Chairman, the Senate Committee on the Army, Senator Ali Ndume, insisted that moving CBN and FAAN to Lagos will have political consequences

Ndume said because his daughter works in at the CBN will not stop him from saying the truth about the planned relocation

The lawmaker, representing Borno South senatorial district said President Bola Tinubu should remember that he will seek northerners' votes in 2027

FCT, Abuja - Ali Ndume, chief whip of the senate, said his daughter works at the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN)

Ndume said his comments on the proposed movement of the headquarters of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) and some CBN offices to Lagos are “the truth”.

Ndume insists relocating CBN, and FAAN to Lagos will have political consequences

He stated this during an interview with TheCable on Monday, January 29.

“Even if my ward is working in CBN, is she the only person that is going to be transferred to Lagos? There are hundreds of people that who plan to move to Lagos. Whenever an issue like this crops up, instead of addressing the issue, the people and some of the reporters will now concentrate on the messenger, not the message,”

The federal lawmaker added that his comments that there would be political consequences are also the truth because President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will need votes from the north.

“Haven't you seen the reaction from the Katsina elders, northerners generally, are against this move. Is it not true that he will seek the votes of northerners in 2027?

“Is it not true that northerners again or the opposition will take advantage of this too? Now they [section of the north] are telling us 'We told you this man is a tribalist, look at what he is doing. In one year he has started making moves to hurt the north."

