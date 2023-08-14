Seventeen of the 36 Nigerian states share borders with four West and Central African countries.

According to StatiSense, a Data Tech Company with expertise in Analysis, four countries are Benin Republic, Niger Republic, Cameroon and Chad.

In a post shared via its verified Twitter handle @StatiSense, it listed the 17 following states as border-sharing states:

Adamawa state - is in the north-east and shares a border with Cameroon

Akwa Ibom state - is a south-south state and also shares a border with Cameroon

Benue state - is in the north-central and shares a border with Cameroon

Borno state - is another north-east state but shares a border with 3 countries - Cameroon, Niger Republic and Chad

Cross River State - is a south-south state and shares a border with Cameroon

Jigawa state - is a north-west state and shares a border with Niger Republic

Katsina state - is another north-west state that shares a border with Niger Republic

Kebbi state - is also a north-west state and shares a border with Niger Republic, Benin Republic

Kwara state - is in the north-central and shares a border with Benin Republic

Lagos state - is a south-west state and shares a border with Benin Republic

Niger state - is a north-central state and shares a border with Benin Republic

Ogun state - is in the south-west and shares a border with Benin Republic

Oyo state - another south-west state that shares a border with the Benin Republic

Sokoto state - is in the north-west and shares a border with Niger Republic and Benin Republic

Taraba state - is a north-central state and shares a border with Cameroon

Yobe state - is a north-eastern state and shares a border with Niger Republic

Zamfara state - is in the north-east and shares with Niger Republic

According to the data, Borno state shares a border with Cameroon, Niger Republic and Chad while Sokoto state shares a border with Benin Republic and Niger Republic.

