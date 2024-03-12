APC Governor Umar Namadi of Jigawa state has reduced the working hours of the state civil servants for them to have time for spiritual activities during Ramadan

Dutse, Jigawa - The All Progressives Congress (APC) Governor Umar Namadi of Jigawa state has announced a reduction in the official working hours of the civil servants in the state for the 2024 Ramadan fasting.

Governor Namadi announced the two-hour reduction in workers' working hours in a statement signed by Muhammad K Dagaceri, the head of the civil servant in the state.

Governor Namadi reduces workers' working hours for Ramadan Photo Credit: Umar Namadi

Ramadan: Hours workers will work in Jigawa

According to the statement, the civil servants would not report to their office at 9 am and would close by 3pm from Monday to Thursday, rather than the known 5 pm, Premium Times reported.

The statement reads in part:

“Furthermore, workers would report to work on Fridays by 9am and close by 1pm as usual”.

Dagaceri explained that the move was to allow the civil servants to have the opportunities to prepare for their Ramadan break, known as Iftar, and give them more time to observe their spiritual activities during the holy month.

Ramadan: Jigawa governor calls for prayers

He further stated that the government expected the civil servants in the state to use the period of Ramadan to pray for God's guidance and blessings for the state.

He said:

“It is also hope that civil servants would use the fasting period to pray for the peace and economic prosperity of the state and Nigeria at large”.

Muslim faithful across the world begin fasting in the month of Ramadan on Monday, March 11, after the sighting of the moon on Sunday, March 10.

Governor Namadi approves N30k wage review

Legit.ng earlier reported that Governor Namadi has approved the immediate payment of N30,000 salary awards to workers in the state.

The workers are expected to start receiving alerts of N20 thousand for January and February on Monday and are expected to receive another N10 thousand by the end of March.

It was learnt that the palliative was part of the agreement between the NLC in the state and the government to address the effect of the removal of the fuel subsidy.

