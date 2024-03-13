Renowned Islamic cleric Sheikh Ahmad Gumi has emphasised the importance of President Bola Tinubu avoiding the errors of the Muhammadu Buhari administration

Gumi expressed his willingness to engage in dialogue with bandits, citing it as his religious obligation to foster peace in the nation

He lamented the government's decision against negotiating with bandits, deeming it regrettable

Sheikh Ahmad Gumi, a Muslim leader from Kaduna, has requested permission from the government to engage in discussions with the bandits responsible for the recent kidnapping of 287 schoolchildren from two schools in Chikun Local Government Area.

He advocates for dialogue as the preferred approach and urges President Bola Tinubu to consider this method, contrasting it with the stance of the previous administration led by Muhammadu Buhari, which rejected such talks.

The Islamic cleric has offered himself again to help negotiate with the bandits. Photo Credit: Bola Ahmed Tinubu/Muhammadu Buhari

The incident occurred when armed bandits attacked Kuriga, shooting at students and staff members before abducting around 280 individuals from the affected schools.

The tragic incident unfolded just a day after rebels seized 200 displaced women in Borno State.

These women were taken while gathering firewood in Ngala, the main town of Gambarou Ngala.

Additionally, bandits raided Gonin-Gora in the Chikun Local Government Area (LGA) the next day, leading locals to block the Kaduna-Abuja Expressway in response to the abduction of an unspecified number of individuals in the vicinity.

Meanwhile, the state government in question has declined to engage in discussions with the bandits to secure the release of the abducted schoolchildren.

Additionally, they have denied allegations suggesting that they enlisted the services of a private negotiator to aid in the release of the hostages.

Gumi volunteers to lead negotiations

As quoted by Punch, Gumi said in a statement, said:

"My advice is that the government should dialogue with the bandits not only for these Kuriga school children’s abductions but all cases.

“I am ready to lead a holistic dialogue between the government and bandits. It is my religious duty to do so for peace.

“I hope the present government of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will listen by dialoguing with the bandits because the past administration of former President Muhammadu Buhari refused to do so.”

Gumi, who had acted as a mediator for state governments in securing the release of abducted individuals by bandits in the past, faced criticism for his involvement.

However, in May 2021, a parent of one of the kidnapped students from the Federal College of Forestry Mechanisation, Afaka, Kaduna State, defended Gumi, suggesting that instead of blaming him for the ongoing banditry crisis in the country, Nigerians should appreciate his efforts in negotiating the release of abducted persons.

Tinubu told to relocate military chiefs

Meanwhile, the recent abductions of women, students, and educators in Borno and Kaduna states have intensified the scrutiny of President Bola Tinubu.

Consequently, there are mounting calls for President Tinubu to act before the situation deteriorates.

Human rights advocate Barrister Deji Adeyanju told Legit.ng that President Tinubu should deploy his service chiefs to Kaduna and Borno to confront the ongoing crisis.

