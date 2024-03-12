FCT, Abuja - In defiance of a restraining order from Justice Mohammed Madugu of the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory in Bwari, one side in the Abuja property ownership dispute has received police backing to encircle the property.

The court order, issued on February 21, 2023, resulted from a legal action initiated by Adeyinka Barewa and Innocent Ike, who are the Claimant/Applicants, against Asabe Waziri and Abeh Signature Apartments, the Defendant/Respondents.

IGP Egbetokun was petitioned on Friday, March 1. Photo Credit: The Nigerian Police

Source: Facebook

Despite the court's injunction, Asabe Waziri and his legal team are suspected of having enlisted the police to assist them in seizing the property.

It appears that the police are still present at the property located at No 1, Mekong Close, Maitama, Abuja.

It was discovered that Asabe Waziri, an employee of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company, along with his legal representatives, Chukwudi Prince Oli and C. J. Abengowe of Oli and Partners, received police assistance to enter the property.

PAY ATTENTION: 2024 Business Leaders Awards - Find Out Business Names in Nigeria Driving Changes

This occurred despite Justice Madugu's previous order for Waziri to stay away from the property until the main lawsuit was resolved.

As quoted by Daily Independent, Justice Madugu had ordered that:

“Upon reading the Motion on Notice along with the accompanying affidavit of Yinka Barewa includng the written address filed along with the application; and upon hearing A.V GANI (Esq), Counsel for the Claimant/Appilicant; leave of this court is granted to the Claimant/Applicant for an interlocutory injunction restraining the 1st Defendant/Respondent ( Asabe Waziri) from interfering, trespassing, disturbing the quiet possession of the Applicants or doing anything adverse to property described as a two (2) bedroom unit, of flat 3B and 3C, Abeh Signature Apartments, 1, Mekong Close Maitama Abuja FCT, pending the hearing of the substantive suit with reference No: CV/3261/22″.

On Monday, the judge's nonattendance caused a delay in the progress of the lawsuit.

As a result, the court has rescheduled the hearing for March 27, 2024.

Source: Legit.ng