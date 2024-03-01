A student of the Federal University of Technology Owerri (FUTO) Owerri has been reportedly killed and several others injured in a cult-related incident.

The incident took place on Friday morning when students from Imo State University (IMSU) reportedly entered the FUTO campus in a motorcycle convoy, leading to a confrontation.

Cult clashes in Imo claim one's life Photo Credit: FUTO

Source: Facebook

During the confrontation, the FUTO Man O War commander was fatally stabbed in the neck by one of the IMSU students, resulting in his immediate death.

The death and the injuries have left the university community in mourning and shock.

Source: Legit.ng