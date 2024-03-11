Two siblings were killed in a tragic accident by a driver on Imowo-Ibadan garage road in Ijebu Ode, Ogun state

The driver rammed into the two pedestrians from behind after he lost control of the vehicle due to overspeeding

The Spokesman of Ogun Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps (TRACE), Babatunde Akinbiyi said the police arrested the driver

Ijebu Ode, Ogun state - Angry youths blocked the entire Imowo-Ibadan garage road to express their anger after a driver killed two siblings in an accident in Ijebu Ode, Ogun state.

As reported by Daily Trust, the tragic accident occurred at about 7:50am on Monday, March 11.

The Spokesman of Ogun Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps (TRACE), Babatunde Akinbiyi, said the driver lost control and rammed into the two pedestrians from behind.

Akinbiyi disclosed this to newsmen in Abeokuta, the Ogun state capital on Monday.

He said the driver was arrested and that youths were also chased away from the road by the police and the Nigerian Army.

“According to eyewitnesses, the Honda car driver was speeding and could not control the vehicle while approaching the bend on the axis, thereby ramming into two siblings from behind.

“Two confirmed dead pedestrians (male and female siblings) were deposited at Ijebu Ode General Hospital Mortuary. The Honda Accord was car towed to the police station, Obalende, Ijebu Ode, for further investigation.”

Akinbiyi added that he driver would have been lynched, the vehicle burnt with the likelihood of mayhem following if not for the intervention of TRACE, the Army and Police, The Punch reported.

He also urged pedestrians to avoid backing traffic but face oncoming traffic while walking by the roadside to avert danger.

