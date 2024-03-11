The Director General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Dr. Bashir Jamoh, has called it a day at the office

In a viral video seen by Legit.ng, Jamoh stepped down as NIMASA's boss and handed over the helm of affairs to one of his subordinates

Meanwhile, the Renewed Hope Ambassadors of Nigeria (RHAN) has hailed him for his giant strides over the years

Legit.ng journalist Segun Adeyemi has over 9 years of experience covering political events, civil societies, courts, and metro

FCT, Abuja - The Renewed Hope Ambassadors of Nigeria (RHAN) thanked Dr. Bashir Jamoh, the Director General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), praising his effective leadership.

During a press conference in Abuja on Monday, the group highlighted Jamoh's implementation of commendable reforms within the agency, which resulted in significant improvements in maritime administration and safety across Nigeria.

Bashir Jamoh's exit as NIMASA's boss was confirmed on Monday, March 11. Photo Credit: Segun Adeyemi

Source: Original

The national coordinator, Hon. Yakubu Dauda, emphasised Jamoh's commitment to transparency and accountability, stating that his leadership style sets a remarkable example.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Dauda further noted that under Jamoh's direction, NIMASA has successfully fulfilled its regulatory responsibilities within the maritime industry and has implemented noteworthy reforms.

The group's statement reads partly:

“The Renewed Hope Ambassadors of Nigeria commends this drive and wishes to use this medium to call on other Nigerians in leadership positions to imitate the passion and dedication of Dr Bashir Jamoh in our quest for sustainable growth and development."

The Renewed Hope Ambassadors of Nigeria cautioned those who spread slanderous campaigns against him and urged them to stop.

They encouraged other Nigerian leaders to follow Jamoh's lead and advised the NIMASA boss to stay determined.

Jamoh steps down as NIMASA's boss

Meanwhile, the latest development from Monday evening confirmed Jamoh's exit as NIMASA's boss.

A verified tweet on social media confirmed that Jamoh had handed over the helm of affairs to the Executive Director in charge of Finance and Administration, Chudi Ofordile.

The tweet reads:

"Bashir Jamoh bows out as DG of Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), hands over to Executive Director in charge of Finance and Administration, Chudi Ofordile who would act until a substantive DG is named by President Tinubu."

Tinubu approves appointment of new directors for NPA, NIMASA

Meanwhile, the president's office has made major appointments in the federal marine and blue economy ministry.

On Thursday, January 4, the presidency confirmed that President Tinubu had approved the appointment of six directors in two agencies under the ministry.

These ministries include the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) and the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA).

Source: Legit.ng