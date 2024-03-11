The northeast region has a long history of being volatile and chaotic for over a decade or more

However, interventions from security agencies, humanitarian organisations, and the international community have helped to solve this anomaly

Meanwhile, the North East Development Commission (NEDC) has also been a major player in keeping the peace in the region

FCT, Abuja - The Agenda for a New Nigeria (TANN) commends the North East Development Commission (NEDC) leadership for tackling urgent humanitarian issues in the northeast region.

During a press briefing held in Abuja on Monday, March 11, the group highlighted the substantial progress made by the agency across various sectors, including education, healthcare, and infrastructure.

Nwogu Ndubisi, the convener of TANN, expressed admiration for the NEDC's achievements, particularly in education.

He noted that the commission has undertaken significant initiatives such as reconstructing schools ravaged by conflict, providing educational materials, and implementing scholarship and vocational training programs.

These endeavours have revitalised educational institutions and empowered young individuals, instilling a sense of optimism for a better future.

TANN hails retired military personnel

The organisation recognised the contributions of Major General Paul Tarfa (rtd), the Chairman and Managing Director, and Mohammed Alkali, emphasising their steadfast dedication, forward-thinking approach, and relentless work ethic, which have advanced the NEDC to unprecedented success.

The group commended the current leadership for maintaining exemplary standards of accountability and transparency and guaranteeing efficient resource utilisation in their operations.

As a result, the group urged more backing and financial resources to be allocated to the agency.

Tinubu’s advocates laud NEMA

In another report, the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has been lauded for its proactiveness in managing disasters.

A pro-Bola Tinubu group said NEMA has consistently performed and successfully fulfilled its duties.

The present head of NEMA has been commended for skillfully guiding the agency and raising it to its current level of prominence.

