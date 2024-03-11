Buhari Told To Apologise for Allegedly Sacking Oshiomole-Led NWC Over Tinubu’s Presidential Bid
- Ex-President Muhammadu Buhari has been told to apologise to the ll Progressives Congress (APC) National Working Committee (NWC) led by Comrade Adams Oshiomhole
- This development comes after it was alleged that Oshiomhole's dismissal was due to his support for President Bola Tinubu's presidential bid
- Also, an appeal has been made to President Tinubu to remember these sets of loyalists who stood by him during this ordeal
FCT, Abuja - The Justice Advocacy Forum (JAF) has urged former President Muhammadu Buhari to apologise to the members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Working Committee (NWC) led by Comrade Adams Oshiomhole.
These members were forced out of their positions due to their allegiance to President Bola Tinubu.
JAF believes such an apology is necessary to heal past grievances and for justice to prevail within the APC.
Tinubu urged to compensate loyalists
Additionally, JAF suggests that President Tinubu should recognise and reward those few members of the APC NWC who bravely supported him against what was referred to as 'the cabal' during a critical period of risk.
The group further emphasised the significant contribution of Chief Hillard Etta, the party's former acting National Chairman, who played a crucial role in the 2023 presidential campaign and effectively rallied support for the APC in Cross River state.
According to the statement, the group said:
“It seems strange and uncharacteristic of President Bola Tinubu to have overlooked sadistic mockery, threats, harassments and intimidation faced by few principled elements of the then APC NWC, who suffered to risk all and suffered to make President Tinubu’s presidential ambition possible; it would definitely be praiseworthy and inspiring to see two or three of them being rewarded with visible political appointments.”
“You’ve done well”: Buhari hails Tinubu, tells Nigerians what to do as economic hardship bites harder
JAF, consisting of loyalists to the APC, expressed distress over the plight of former APC NWC members.
They lamented that President Buhari's associates first discredited and dismissed these members, then neglected them by the Tinubu administration.
Despite the party's belief that Tinubu rewards dedicated supporters, the group noted a reluctance to offer them political positions.
They highlighted the irony of seeing individuals distant from the challenges the former NWC members faced now holding prominent roles under Tinubu's administration.
Buhari hails Tinubu's administration
Meanwhile, President Bola Tinubu has received a major commendation from his number-one cheerleader.
Former President Buhari maintained that Tinubu has done well despite groanings by Nigerians following his economic decisions.
The former president urged Nigerians to endure the current situation in the country, noting that Tinubu would do all in its power to save the country's economy.
