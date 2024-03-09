The Kaduna State government refutes claims of hiring a negotiator for the release of more than 200 abducted students in Kuriga town

Reports suggesting the government's involvement in negotiations for the students' safe return have been denied

A press release by Muhammad Lawal Shehu, the Chief Press Secretary to Governor Uba Sani, refuted the published article as untrue and intended to deceive

Talks have commenced to secure the freedom of approximately 287 kidnapped students and educators from Government Secondary School and LEA Primary School, Kuriga 1, located in Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

According to a reliable source within the Kaduna State Government House, who preferred to remain anonymous due to security concerns, negotiations have been initiated with the bandits holding the hostages.

The state government has engaged a private mediator, whose identity is being kept confidential, to facilitate the release of the students and teachers.

As Punch reported, the negotiator, known for his adept handling of previous abduction cases involving bandits, has been enlisted again.

Kaduna govt denies report of private negotiator

Meanwhile, the Kaduna State Government has described the report that it has hired a private negotiator to negotiate with bandits for the release of over 200 students abducted in the Kuriga community, Chikun Local Government of the State last Thursday as outrightly mischievous and false.

Muhammad Lawal Shehu, the Chief Press Secretary to Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna State, said this in a statement on Saturday in reaction to the newspaper report.

As quoted by PM News, the Kaduna CPS said:

“We wish to state categorically that the Kaduna State Government did not hire any private negotiator, neither are we contemplating make such a move.

“The hiring of a private negotiator only exists in the fertile imagination of the Punch Newspaper reporter. The Kaduna State Government has a clear policy on non-negotiation with terrorists, bandits and other criminal elements,”

How bandit raided Kaduna school

In a recent incident, bandits raided LEA Primary School, Kuriga, seizing both students and staff shortly after the morning assembly.

This occurrence prompted the secondary school to temporarily move to the primary school site due to safety concerns stemming from the area's insecurity.

During his visit to the school on Thursday, Governor Uba Sani provided reassurance that the kidnapped students would be safely rescued.

Sani, speaking to the residents, stated that:

“In my capacity as your elected governor, I am assuring you that by the grace of God, all the children will return unhurt.”

Less than two days following the kidnapping that sparked widespread anger across the country, a government official disclosed that negotiations with the bandits had been initiated to secure the release of the 287 kidnapped students and school staff members.

Accord Party calls for release of abducted students in Kaduna

Meanwhile, the Accord Party (AP) has condemned the recent kidnappings of schoolchildren and women in Borno and Kaduna states.

Bandits kidnapped over 200 students from schools in the Kuriga community, Chikun LGA, Kaduna, on Thursday.

Additionally, in Borno, bandits abducted more than 200 displaced women from their camp in Ngala LGA on Tuesday.

