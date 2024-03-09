Prominent figures in Nigeria have hailed Anthony Joshua for his knockout victory against Francis Ngannou

Former Senate President Dr Bukola Saraki described the victory as dominant, crediting Joshua's in the ring

Similarly, presidential aide Bayo Onanuga congratulated the British-Nigerian on his high-profile victory

Anthony Joshua delivered a devastating knockout to Francis Ngannou in their heavyweight clash in Saudi Arabia.

The British boxer knocked Ngannou down twice before landing a decisive blow in the second round, securing the win at 2:38.

Joshua's win puts him in the frame for an opportunity to become a three-time heavyweight champion of the world. Photo Credit: Richard Pelham

Ngannou, a former UFC champion, was left unconscious on the canvas and required medical attention.

This victory marks Joshua's fourth consecutive win following his previous defeats to Oleksandr Usyk.

Meanwhile, Joshua is getting all the accolades and congratulations back home in Nigeria, and some reputable figures have congratulated him.

Nigerians hail Joshua's KO victory against Ngannou

Former Senate President Bukola Saraki described Joshua's victory as a dominant performance.

He wrote via X:

"Dominant performance by @AnthonyJoshua! That knockout of the former UFC Heavyweight champion was vicious!

"Now, who's ready to see AJ take on the winner of the Fury vs Usyk title fight?"

Similarly, Bayo Onanuga, a presidential aide to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, congratulated Joshua on his victory against Ngannou.

He wrote:

"Congratulations, Anthony Joshua, a.k.a AJ, for knocking out Francis Ngannou in the second round of the heavyweight bout in Riyadh."

The United Kingdom branch of the All Progressives Congress (APC) wrote:

"CONGRATULATIONS AJ.

"Congratulations to Anthony Joshua, the pride of Nigeria, on his spectacular second-round knockout victory. His performance was nothing short of amazing, showcasing both skill and strategy.

"Let's celebrate this impressive win alongside Anthony Joshua."

The Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM) wrote:

"AJ's win as a "never-say-never, the I-can-do-spirit of Nigerians anywhere in the world' - Hon. Dr Abike Dabiri-Erewa OON, Chairman/CEO of NiDCOM.

"Congratulations AJ"

"Don't leave boxing": AJ tells Ngannou after inflicting brutal KO defeat

Meanwhile, in a post-match talk inside the ring, AJ urged Ngannou not to quit boxing as he labelled him an "inspiration."

Joshua has clinched his fourth straight win after his prior defeats against Oleksandr Usyk from Ukraine.

The win also puts Joshua in the frame for an opportunity to become a three-time heavyweight champion of the world with a potential meeting with Usyk or Fury.

