Riyadh, Saudi Arabia - Anthony Joshua's victory against Francis Ngannou via second-round knockout in Saudi Arabia has sparked mixed reactions from Nigerians.

AJ, as he's fondly called, avoided what would have been an incredible upset by knocking out the former UFC heavyweight champion during the long-awaited match, which took place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on Friday, March 8.

Anthony Joshua punches Francis Ngannou during the Heavyweight fight in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Photo credit: Richard Pelham

Source: Getty Images

Anthony Joshua vs Francis Ngannou: Nigerians react

While many Nigerians are congratulating AJ on the victory, others allege that the match looked like it was staged.

Oyiga Micheal, @Nsukka_okpa, posted on X:

"I’ve seen Ngannou eat elbows and look unfazed. I’ve seen Ngannou take punches and dust them off like it’s nothing.

"It was clear this match was fixed. Aj doesn’t hit harder than Fury. Na we wey Dey awake be mumu. Them carry fix match give you."

DAMI FOREIGN, @TheDamiForeign, asked:

"Is this Anthony Joshua fight with Ngannou staged or real?"

Daniel Regha, @DanielRegha, said:

"Anthony Joshua won, but people shouldn't forget that Ngannou isn't a professional boxer; Ngannou d!dn't work his way up. AJ also had experience plus height advantage, which are both important in boxing. Whether or not the match was staged, no one can really tell, however, this fight was n¤t intense as expected, & AJ's victory doesn't guarantee he's fully back or ready to face tougher opponents. Congrats to him, by the way."

Afrokonnect, @AfrokonnectNG, said:

"Anthony Joshua sent Francis Ngannou to sleep with a hammer punch, and you think it was staged instead of congratulating him

"Very few fighters can stand this punch."

Sir J (J9), @SirJarus, said:

"Didn’t know Joshua still got it at this level! Good to know. I was worried he was becoming a “fine boy” boxer."

Babanla, @biolakazeem, said:

"Woke up to see Joshua nearly almost arranged a meeting between Ngannou and his maker. Bittersweet outcome. Expected a Joshua win & I am delighted he got a big win to continue his recovery from the Ursula debacle. However, it hurt a little to see my man Francis go down like that. Like everyone else, I have a soft spot for Francis."

JJ. Omojuwa, @Omojuwa, said:

"When I saw Ngannou tweeting at Kim Kardashian in fight week, I knew it was over. LOL."

Meanwhile, AJ has commended Ngannou as a source of inspiration and urged him to remain in the boxing world.

Joshua told Ngannou:

"You are an inspiration, Don't leave boxing again."

