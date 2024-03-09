Anthony Joshua's victory against Francis Ngannou has earned him a massive payday in a bout that was less than 12 minutes

Reports confirmed that Anthony Joshua pocketed $50 million while Francis Ngannou bagged $20 million

This development means Ngannou has earned more than $3.5 million from his 14 UFC fights in 7 years

On Friday evening, Anthony Joshua demonstrated his superiority over Francis Ngannou at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

In the 10-round heavyweight match, the former unified and two-time heavyweight champion knocked down Ngannou in the second round.

Joshua initially rocked Ngannou with a combination of right and left hooks, then delivered a decisive right hand that rendered Ngannou unconscious on the mat.

Referee Richard Gonzales promptly halted the fight as the former UFC heavyweight champion remained unconscious.

Who earned more?

However, emerging reports have confirmed the prize money earned by both fighters in the high-profile bout.

It was gathered that Ngannou earned $20 million from the fight against Anthony Joshua, which is $10 million more than he earned from his fight with Tyson Fury.

This development means Ngannou has made $30 million from two boxing matches.

He only made $3.5 million from 14 UFC fights in 7 years.

According to Sports Business Journal, Joshua earned $50 million from the fight, equivalent to £30 million.

Saudi investment in sports

In 2023, the Saudi Public Investment Fund allocated $31.5 billion, with significant portions dedicated to various sports ventures such as soccer, golf, MMA, WWE, boxing, and motorsports.

Recent reports suggest that the country has invested hundreds of millions to host boxing matches, possibly surpassing nine figures, indicating its ambition to challenge Las Vegas as the global fight hub.

This strategic investment aligns with Saudi Arabia's broader economic shift from oil dependency. It aims to boost tourism as a critical source of revenue for the future.

Joshua vs Ngannou: Nigerian elites congratulate AJ on brutal knockout victory

Meanwhile, prominent figures in Nigeria have hailed Anthony Joshua for his knockout victory against Francis Ngannou.

Former Senate President Dr Bukola Saraki described the victory as dominant, crediting Joshua's in the ring.

Similarly, presidential aide Bayo Onanuga congratulated the British-Nigerian on his high-profile victory.

