Anthony Joshua is the man of the moment after securing a dominating knockout victory against MMA legend Francis Ngannou

In a post-match talk inside the ring, AJ urged Ngannou not to quit boxing as he labelled him an "inspiration"

Joshua has clinched his fourth straight win after his prior defeats against Oleksandr Usyk from Ukraine

The win also puts Joshua in the frame for an opportunity to become a three-time heavyweight champion of the world with a potential meeting with Usyk or Fury

Legit.ng journalist Segun Adeyemi has over 9 years of experience covering political events, civil societies, courts, and metro

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia - Anthony Joshua dominated his heavyweight match against Francis Ngannou in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, securing a victory with a knockout in the second round.

This win further solidifies Joshua's path towards claiming a third world championship title.

Joshua's win puts him in the frame for an opportunity to become a three-time heavyweight champion of the world. Photo Credit: Richard Pelham

Source: Getty Images

Following their bout, a video surfaced featuring Joshua commending Ngannou as a source of inspiration and urging him to remain in the boxing world.

The video was circulated on X (formerly Twitter).

Joshua heard saying:

"You are an inspiration, Don't leave boxing again."

Ngannou replied:

"No I will not."

Joshua continued:

"Don't leave boxing do it, don't leave boxing."

Joshua took the mic and delivered another heartfelt word in the ring.

He said:

"I just gonna do my best every time and go home. Nothing changes for me."

This win boosts Joshua's career tally to 28 wins and 3 losses, signalling a strong message, especially to Fury, who observed the match from the sidelines.

Joshua promptly voiced his eagerness to challenge the victor of the upcoming Fury versus Usyk match.

He also credited his coach, Ben Davison, for revitalizing his ability to score knockouts.

Joshua vs Ngannou: What is the prize money?

Meanwhile, Anthony Joshua and Francis Ngannou appear poised to earn significant amounts from their upcoming heavyweight clash.

Joshua's rumoured income surpassing £30 million underscores his position as one of boxing's highest-paid athletes.

Conversely, Ngannou's £16 million payout highlights the increasing popularity of crossover matches and his ascending prominence in combat sports.

Source: Legit.ng