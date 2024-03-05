Fresh development has emerged in the ongoing legal rift between Abeh Signatures Limited and Asabe Waziri, a wealthy government employee

This rift has been tabled before the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, on Monday, March 4

The latest development has confirmed a protest regarding the case, with the protesters demanding justice and fairness

FCT, Abuja - Protesters flooded the Maitama District of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), voicing their grievances against what they perceive as an unlawful occupation of a property at No. 1 Mekong Close.

The conflict centres around two units within a complex of 15 flats, embroiled in a legal dispute spanning more than two years between Abeh Signatures Limited and Asabe Waziri, a wealthy government employee and staff member of the Nigeria National Petroleum Company Limited.

During the protest, Monday Fada, the Resident Facility Manager, spoke out alongside fellow protesters, expressing concerns about disturbances to the peace and security of their area and property over the past week.

They urged the Inspector-General of Police, Mr Kayode Egbetokun, to ensure that his officers maintain order to prevent any escalation of chaos. Fada accused the police of complicity in facilitating illegal actions, particularly in assisting Mrs Waziri in gaining control of the property.

He said:

"We had an invasion here on Friday by one Madam Asabe Waziri, using the police to come and disrupt the peace in our property without any valid court, no notice, nothing.

"They had the backing of the police and they came and vandalized people's property here.

"We are calling on President Bola Tinubu, the FCT minister, and the Inspector -General of police to intervene and restore peace to this property because that is what we need in this here.

"If there is any issue on the property, the court is there to hear the grievances of all parties. We want the rule of law to prevail, things should be done with due process."

Lawyer writes IGP

Recently, Mr Victor Giwa, a lawyer, penned a letter to the Inspector General of Police (IGP), urging him to put an end to the unlawful actions carried out by the Nigerian Police, particularly involving Ms Asabe Waziri.

The letter, dated March 1, 2024, and signed by Barrister Giwa, alleges that officers under the Deputy Inspector-General of Police responsible for Operations have been supporting unauthorised entry into a property at No. 1 Mekong Close, Maitama, Abuja.

Giwa's letter appeals to the IGP to intervene to prevent potential chaos and disorder in the vicinity.

