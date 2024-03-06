There is a new development regarding the trial of the embattled UNICAL professor, Cyril Ndifon

The court in Abuja on Wednesday accepted a former senator and a SAN to stand as sureties for the suspended Dean

This came days after Ndifon claimed that he had a consensual relationship with a diploma graduate

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

FCT, Abuja - On Wednesday, March 6, the Federal High Court, Abuja division, accepted a former senator, Victor Ndoma-Egba, as surety for the bail earlier granted to the suspended Dean of Faculty of Law, University of Calabar (UNICAL), Cyril Ndifon.

Cyril Ndifon gets two bail sureties. Photo credit: Cyril Ndifon

Source: Facebook

Ndifon is standing trial on sexual harassment charges, in the four-count charge preferred against him and his lawyer, Sunny Anyanwu, by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC).

The judge, James Omotosho, in a ruling, on Wednesday, also accepted Okon Efut, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), as Ndifon’s second surety.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Old bail conditions

The court had earlier ruled that the embattled professor and his co-defendant had a case to answer. The court ordered them to enter their defence against the evidence presented by the prosecution.

The court released him on bail at N250 million and also with two sureties.

In the sexual harassment case, ICPC alleged that Ndifon, while being the Dean of the Faculty Law, UNICAL, in 2023, requested a female diploma student to send her “pornographic, indecent and obscene photographs of herself” to him through Whatsapp chats.

The co-defendant, Sunny Anyanwu, a lawyer who was later joined as a defendant in the case, is charged with trying to interfere with the star prosecution witness.

Meanwhile, Ndoma-Egba, a three-time senator, represented the Cross River Central Senatorial District in the National Assembly.

Suspended UNICAL Prof. denies sex-for-mark allegations

Legit.ng earlier reported that the suspended Dean of the Faculty of Law at the University of Calabar, Cyril Ndifon, opened up on his relationship with the diploma graduate.

As reported by The Punch, Ndifon disclosed that he had a consensual relationship with a diploma graduate identified as TKJ (name withheld based on the order of the court to protect her) he was accused of sexually harassing.

The professor and his lawyer are undergoing trial on four amended charges, including allegations of sexual harassment and obstruction of justice.

Source: Legit.ng