Gunmen attacked two banks and a police station in Anyigba, Dekina local government area of Kogi state

A policeman and a pretty trader were killed during the robbery attack that occurred around 5pm on Thursday, March 7

The armed robbers were said to have aborted their plan to rob more banks after personnel of the Nigerian Navy stationed nearby engaged them in a gun battle.

Anyigba, Kogi state - Armed robbers killed a policeman and a trader while raiding two banks at Anyigba in Dekina Local Government Area of Kogi State.

As reported by Daily Trust, the gunmen attacked two banks and a police station around 5pm, carting away an unspecified amount of money on Thursday, March 7.

2 killed as gunmen raid 2 banks in Kogi. Note: Photo used for illustration purposes only Photo credit: PIUS UTOMI EKPEI / AFP

Source: Getty Images

An eyewitness said the robbers attacked the police station along Anyigba-Idah road before they headed for the banks.

It was gathered that a policeman, simply identified as Idoko, who was recently transferred to the station, was killed in the process. While a pretty trader popularly known as Alagama was killed by a stray bullet at the roundabout in the town.

The gunmen were said to have trailed a bullion van to one of the banks and disarmed its security details before carting away all the money.

A resident, Alidu Baba said:

“It appears the robbers were in the town before the arrival of the bullion vans of the bank.

“They were seen in different groups at different locations around the bank areas shooting sporadically while the operation lasted. Idoko, who was killed has just been transferred to the station from Lokoja.”

The armed robbers were said to have aborted their plan to rob more banks in the town after the Nigerian Navy stationed nearby engaged them in a gun battle.

According to Channels TV, another eyewitness said the armed robbers trailed the bullion van of the Access Bank to their office at Anyigba where they disarmed the security details before carting away all the money.

The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP William Aya, was yet to comment on the attack at the time of filling this report.

