The workers in Taraba and Gombe state are demanding for a new minimum wage of N60 thousand naira

This is contrary to the demands of the states in the southwest, who were demanding a minimum of N794 thousand

The workers in the geopolitical zones in the country are presenting their demands to the residential tripartite committee on the national minimum wage

The organised labour in Taraba and Gombe state has proposed a N60,000 new national minimum wage, while those in Bauchi and Adamawa are demanding a 50 per cent increase in the current N30 thousand naira minimum wage.

On their part, members of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) in Borno and Yobe state said they will accept whatever the presidential tripartite committee on the national minimum wage come up with.

Northeast states demand for new minimum wage Photo Credit: Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Joe Ajaero

Source: Twitter

According to Sahara Reporters, speaking at the hearing of the committee, which was held in Yola, the Adamawa state capital, Joe Ajaero, the president of the NLC, called for a market survey before the workers would reach a consensus on the new minimum wage.

The demand of the six states in the northeast is different from what the southwest states are making. In Lagos on the same day, the southwest states demanded N794 thousand as the new minimum wage.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Ajaero counsels workers on new minimum wage

Ajaero, who chaired the North-East public hearing of the national new minimum wage on Thursday, March 7, said the current minimum wage was not far from "a starvation wage."

The NLC president said determining a new minimum wage was a waste of time without knowing what the market said.

Speaking at the hearing was the deputy governor of Adamawa state, Prof. Kaletapwa Farauta, who said no minimum wage would be enough for the workers because of the current hardship In the country.

On his part, Governor Bala Mohammad of Bauchi state said the current sharing formula should be reviewed based on the number of people living in each state.

Source: Legit.ng