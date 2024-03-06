he federal government led by Bola Tinubu has issued a fresh threat to Electricity Distribution Companies in Nigeria

This came on the heels of public outcry on poor power supply in their service areas across the country

The minister of power, Adebayo Adelabu, on Wednesday, specifically stated that the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) and Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC) would face the consequences if they fail to perform

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

Following epileptic power supply across the country, the Minister of Power, Bayo Adelabu, on Wednesday, March 6, threatened to revoke the licenses of distribution companies for non-performance.

Adelabu fumes over poor power supply. Photo credit: Bayo Adelabu, Africa Energy

Source: Facebook

In a lengthy post shared on his X account on Wednesday, Adelabu lamented over "the deteriorating electricity supply across the country".

Adelabu disclosed that despite efforts to improve the situation, the power supply in the country continues to decline.

The minister attributed the cause of poor electricity supply in Nigeria to the non-performance of some distribution companies and vandalism of power infrastructure in Abuja, Benin, Port Harcourt, and Ibadan.

To address the situation, Adelabu said he has summoned the “Chief Executives of Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) and Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC), as well as the Managing Director of the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), to a crucial meeting.”

He added that the meeting is aimed at discussing the worsening power supply in their respective regions and to collectively find lasting solutions.

The minister tweeted thus:

"As the Minister of Power, I am deeply concerned about the deteriorating electricity supply across the country. In response to this pressing issue, I have summoned the Chief Executives of Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) and Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC), as well as the Managing Director of the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), to a crucial meeting. The purpose of this meeting is to discuss the worsening power supply in their respective regions and to collectively find lasting solutions.

"It is disheartening to witness the decline in power supply despite the concerted efforts to improve the situation.

"Moving forward, I am committed to holding all distribution companies accountable for their performance. Willful non-performance will not be tolerated, and severe consequences, including license revocation, may be imposed. Additionally, I have instructed TCN to prioritize repair works on damaged transmission towers and power lines to improve supply in affected regions."

