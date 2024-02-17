Abuja Electricity Distribution Company said that inadequate power allocation is to blame for the poor power supply

In a statement, the DisCo said that it is aware of the unstable power supply that has been experienced recently

Earlier, the Transmission Company of Nigeria said there has been a progressive decline in the amount of generation.

The Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) has blamed inadequate power allocation for the erratic power supply that Abuja has been experiencing.

This was announced by AEDC management in a statement released on Friday via its official X account.

The company said:

“Dear valued customers, We would like to inform you that we are aware of the unstable power supply experienced in recent times, which is essentially caused by insufficient power allocation to us.

“This has constrained us to implement load curtailment directives across our franchise to manage the situation for grid stability.”

It added that the situation will go on for a certain limited period.

“We understand the inconvenience this may cause and sincerely apologise for this disruption. We are working diligently to minimise the impact of these outages.

“We appreciate your understanding and cooperation during this challenging time.

“Please be assured that we will continue to update you on the situation and provide any necessary information as it becomes available. Thank you for your continued support and patience.”

Additionally, The Cables reported that Port Harcourt Electricity Distribution Company (PHED) stated in a statement dated February 13 and signed by its management that the low allocation to the Generating Companies resulting from gas shortages is the cause of the decreased power supply.

Similarly, Eko DisCo stated on February 13 that the current reduced power supply that consumers face is due to low allocation from the grid, which results from gas constraints to the generating businesses.

Due to gas limitations, the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) reported in January that there has been a progressive decline in the amount of generation available for the system.

According to a January statement from the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), gas restrictions have gradually reduced the generation available for the grid.

The transmission grid's bulk power capacity that is available for transmission to the country's distribution load centres has been impacted, according to the company.

