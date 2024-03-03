The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has said that the viral report that its warehouse in Abuja, Nigeria's capital, was looked at by some hungry hoodlums on Sunday, March 3, was fake.

In a tweet signed by the spokesperson of the agency, Manzo Ezekiel said the looted warehouse in the viral video has no connection with NEMA, adding that he sympathised with the owners of the facilities that were looted.

NEMA says its warehouse in Abuja was not looted Photo Credit: NEMA Nigeria

Source: Twitter

According to Channels TV, some hoodlums in Abuja rais=ded a warehouse which belonged to the Federal Capital Territory’s department of agriculture. They looted foodstuffs and other items kept in the facility.

The statement partly read:

"This is to clarify that the looted warehouse does not belong to NEMA. However, the Agency sympathizes with the owners of the looted facility.

"To forestall any security breach at NEMA facilities, Director General Mustapha Habib Ahmed has directed Zonal Directors and Heads of Operations to strengthen security in and around the Agency’s offices and warehouses nationwide."

See the tweet here:

Source: Legit.ng