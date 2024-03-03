Legit.ng journalist Victor Enengedi has over a decade's experience covering Energy, MSMEs, Technology and the stock market.

Obinna Iyiegbu, popularly known as Obi Cubana, has introduced Enviable Transport, an e-hailing transportation service, within Abuja, the nation's capital.

This development follows closely after Enviable Transport expanded its fleet with the acquisition of more than one hundred hybrid electric vehicles (EV), demonstrating the company's commitment to delivering convenient, economical, and secure cab and logistics solutions to the inhabitants of Abuja.

It would be recalled that Legit.ng reported in October 2023 that the billionaire had unveiled the transportation service in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

Billionaire Obi Cubana Launches Electric Car-hailing Service in Abuja to Rival Bolt, Uber, Others

Enviable Transport to provide secure transportation

During the unveiling ceremony, Obi Cubana emphasized that Enviable Transport is dedicated to furthering the goal of a secure transportation system, aligning with the progressive vision of the FCT administration led by the honourable minister, Nyesom Wike.

He reiterated Enviable Transport's commitment to offering efficient, well-structured, and secure transportation alternatives in Abuja aimed at mitigating any criminal activities linked with urban transportation.

He said:

“In line with the dynamic vision of the FCT administration under the honorable minister, Chief Nyesom Wike, Enviable Transport is here to ensure that we totally reduce to the barest minimum incidences or risks of urban transportation, to curb ‘one chance’ and or kidnapping

“With our service, you will know who is driving you at all times, even if you misplaced your phone, it can be recovered and returned to you with Enviable Transport.”

Furthermore, the company has joyfully declared its collaboration with CIG MOTORS, the proprietors of GAC MOTORS & WULING EV, which is internationally acclaimed for its high-quality electric vehicle (EV) assets, particularly for their hybrid vehicles.

According to Independent, Enviable Transport's initiative has positioned the company as a frontrunner, surpassing competitors by introducing its fleet of 100% electric cars in major cities.

This move aligns with their ambitious 2024 agenda aimed at fostering environmental sustainability and providing passengers with a cleaner mode of transportation.

