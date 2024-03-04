Senator Shehu Sani has reacted differently to a recent action by Abuja residents at a government agency

The warehouse was raided by the residents on Sunday morning and a video that has gone viral indicated that they carted away foodstuffs and other items stored in the warehouse

Shehu Sani in reaction to the development, urged the federal government to look into the current hardship in the land as he noted that "It's a dangerous symptom of an impending revolution"

FCT, Abuja - Former Kaduna Senator, Shehu Sani, has reacted to the alleged looting of a warehouse belonging to the government by some residents of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

In a post shared on his X account on Sunday, March 3, Sani described the development as a "dangerous symptom of an impending revolution."

Recall that some residents of the FCT looted a warehouse belonging to National Emergency Management Agency of Nigeria (NEMA) amid the current economic hardship across the country.

Reacting, NEMA said that the viral report that its warehouse in Abuja, Nigeria's capital, was looked at by some hungry hoodlums on Sunday, March 3, was fake.

In a tweet signed by the agency spokesperson, Manzo Ezekiel said the looted warehouse in the viral video has no connection with NEMA. Ezekiel added that he sympathised with the owners of the looted facilities.

But Channels TV reported that Abuja residents looted a warehouse belonging to the FCT Department of Agriculture.

It was gathered that the residents looted foodstuffs and other items kept in the facility.

Reacting, the social critic, Sani, tweeted on Sunday:

"Masses looting foodstuffs from a Government Warehouse in our oil rich Nigeria is a dangerous symptom of an impending revolution that must be averted or contained."

