Tragedy struck in the Ikeja area of Lagos when a truck driver crushed a 49-year-old, Gbolahan Aina to death

It was gathered that the tragic incident happened while the driver was reversing on Saturday morning, March 2

The police spokesperson in Lagos has confirmed the incident, adding that the corpse has been deposited in the mortuary for an autopsy

Ikeja, Lagos state - A truck driver, Godwin Donatus has crushed a 49-year-old, Gbolahan Aina to death around Henry Carr Street, Guinness Plc in Ikeja, Lagos state.

As reported by The Punch, the tragic incident occurred at about 7:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 2.

It was gathered that the truck accidentally crushed the man to death while reversing.

A police source said the deceased was rushed to the Maryland Hospital where he was confirmed dead by the doctor on duty.

While reversing his truck, did not notice that Gbolahan was there and accidentally climbed in him.

“The victim was rushed to Maryland hospital and was confirmed dead by the doctor on duty,”

The State Police Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the incident and said the corpse had been deposited at Mainland General Hospital for an autopsy.

“The corpse was evacuated to Mainland General Hospital and the body was deposited at the hospital mortuary for an autopsy. Further development will be communicated”

Truck Crushes Scavenger to Death in Lagos

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that tragedy struck at the Mile 12 Market area along Ikorodu Road in Lagos state when a truck driver crushed a scavenger pushing a wheelbarrow to death. The tragic incident occurred in the early hours of Saturday, February 3.

The Public Relations Officer, Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), Adebayo Taofiq, disclosed this in a statement.

Adebayo said the truck driver lost control of the vehicle and rammed into the victim due to a brake failure while travelling at full speed. Taofiq further stated that the victim was saved alive from the accident scene by LASTMA officers but died while he was being rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

