The attention of the Inspector-General of Police, Mr Kayode Egbetokun, has been b brought to fresh controversy

Egbetokun was petitioned in a letter dated Friday, March 1, accusing a senior police officer and another woman of illegal trespass

The woman was identified as Ms Asabe Waziri, a Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited worker

FCT, Abuja - The Inspector-General of Police, Mr Kayode Egbetokun, has been urged to intervene and stop the unlawful activities carried out by the Nigerian Police and a Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited employee, Ms Asabe Waziri.

In a letter addressed to the IGP on March 1, 2024, and signed by Barrister Victor Giwa, the attorney accused police officers under the Deputy Inspector-General of Police in charge of Operations of supporting the forced entry into a property situated at No. 1 Mekong Close, Maitama, Abuja.

IGP Egbetokun was petitioned on Friday, March 1. Photo Credit: The Nigerian Police

Source: Facebook

The attorney appealed for the IGP's intervention to prevent potential disturbances to public order in the area.

According to the letter made available to Legit.ng, Giwa said:

"Staff of our client approached them to find out why they were criminally intimidating and trespassing into the property without any authorization or any valid Order of Court which no body answered.

"The hoodiums accompanied by the Police went straight to Flat 3B and 3C, broke down the entire doors and windows without consent or authorization of the resident who were not even at home and began to vandalize, destroy and bring out all the belongings inside the 2 Flats."

The apartment manager approached some troublemakers to inquire about their activities and was met with threats of violence, including being shot and brutalised if he intervened.

It later emerged that the troublemakers were acting on the orders of Asabe Waziri and FCT High Court Director of Enforcement, Mr Tony Chukwuemeka Ubani.

These individuals allegedly misled the Deputy Inspector General of Police to enforce a court order that, according to them, was not enforceable.

The matter in question involves various court cases related to the property.

Alleged violation of court order

Additionally, the Court of Appeal in Abuja had already expressed the opinion that the order/judgment in question, which was merely to maintain the status quo, could not be enforced.

The property in question, which has been trespassed upon, is currently the subject of legal proceedings and is under litigation.

This situation is unusual and illegal, given that an existing court order from the FCT High Court Bwari restrains Asabe Waziri from interfering with the property or causing disturbances to the residents' peaceful possession.

Waziri is also prohibited from taking any adverse actions against the property until the substantive lawsuit (CV/3261/22) is resolved.

This petition contains copies of the court order and pictures documenting the incident.

The letter concluded:

"The unlawful actions of parties involved caused a lot of damages to the properties of the residents worth Millions of Naira.

"We respectfully call on your good office to investigate into these illegal and unlawful acts and subsequently prosecute them accordingly. Please accept the assurances of our professional regards always."

