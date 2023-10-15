Qualified youths in Enugu state have been urged to apply for recruitment into the Nigeria Police Force

The Commissioner for Information and Communication, Aka Eze Aka, said the government has noticed sluggishness in the parts of the youths

The NPL announced the opening of its online portal for recruitment, beginning on Sunday, October 15.

Enugu State government has called on qualified indigenes to apply for the ongoing recruitment into the Nigeria Police Force.

The Commissioner for Information and Communication, Aka Eze Aka, disclosed this in a statement on Sunday, October 15, Daily Trust reported.

Aka said the government had noticed lethargy on the part of the indigenes to join the police.

He said the need for Enugu state indigenes to join the police can never be over-emphasized.

“The ministry advises interested and qualified persons from Enugu State to apply to get enlisted into the Nigeria Police Force as Police Constables.

“The need to have our people recruited into the Force cannot be overstated.

“Interested applicants should visit www.apply.policerecruitment.gov.ng,’’

How to apply: Police open portal for 2023 recruitment exercise

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the police announced the opening of its recruitment portal for the 2023 applicants for the positions of general duty officers.

According to a tweet by the Nigerian Police Force, the 2023 recruitment online applications portal will be available for interested and qualified Nigerians for enlistment into the Nigeria Police Force as Police Constable (Recruits) in a few days from now.

The online application portal will be open for six weeks from Sunday, October 15 to Sunday, November 26, 2023, where prospective applicants must complete the online application forms and submit some within the specified Period.

Police Service Commission promotes 12 CPs to AIGs, 5706 others

The Police Service Commission (PSC) approved the promotion of 5718 senior police officers comprising those in general duties and specialist cadres of the Nigeria Police Force.

The senior police officers promoted include Commissioners of Police and Deputies who appeared before the Commission for promotion interview; a condition mandatory for their promotions.

Police promote officer after being slapped by Seun Kuti

In a similar development, Legit.ng reported that Officer Mohammed Aminu, who made headlines in May after he was assaulted by popular Afrobeats singer Seun Kuti, during an encounter on the Third Mainland Bridge in Lagos state, has been promoted.

The PSC on Thursday, July 20, announced the promotion of Officer Mohammed Aminu to the rank of Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP). According to the PSC, the officer reflected a remarkable display of professionalism even in the face of aggression.

