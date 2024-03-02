Former CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele is reportedly moving out of the apex bank Governors’ quarters in the Ikoyi area of Lagos

It was gathered that the embattled former CBN boss was accompanied by a team led by the CBN Special Investigator, Jim Obazee

President Bola Tinubu's administration had filed 14 fresh charges against Emefiele following a report submitted by the CBN special investigator

Ikoyi, Lagos state - Embattled former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Godwin Emefiele, has been ejected from the apex bank Governors’ quarters in Lagos.

As reported by The Nation, Emefiele was accompanied to the quarters by a team led by the CBN Special Investigator, Jim Obazee to move his belongings out.

Emefiele’s helmsman is reportedly moving his personal effects from the building located on Glover Road, Ikoyi.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s government had filed 14 fresh charges against Emefiele following a report submitted by the CBN special investigator.

Emefiele was accused of criminal breach of trust, forgery, conspiracy to conduct forgery, procurement fraud and conspiracy to commit a felony in the amendment.

EFCC accuses Emefiele of impersonating Buhari's SGF

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that EFCC was enmeshed in another legal battle as the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) amended its charges against him for the third time.

The EFCC, in the amended charges before Justice Hamza Muazu of the Federal Capital Territory High Court in Abuja on Thursday, January 18, alleged that Emefiele illegally obtained a sum of $6.2m by impersonating former secretary to the state government (SGF), Boss Mustapha.

Legit.ng earlier reported how Mustapha denied the claim that he conspired with Emefiele to withdraw the sum of $6.2m under the guise of funding foreign election observer missions. Mustapha served as the SGF in the second term of the immediate past president Muhammadu Buhari and has vowed to submit himself for investigation if needed.

Emefiele allowed to travel out of Abuja

Legit.ng earlier reported that Emefiele was granted permission to travel out of Abuja by the FCT federal high court. Emefiele got the permission on Thursday morning after filing for the review of his bail application before the court through his lawyer, Mathew Bukka.

The former governor of the CBN is facing multiple charges filed by the EFCC, including misappropriation of funds and abuse of office.

