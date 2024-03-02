The Federal Republic of Nigeria has been ranked as the eighth happiest country in the continent of Africa

The ranking is according to the 2023 World Happiness Report with Finland rated as the happiest country in the world

Mauritius, Algeria and South Africa are ranked as the three happiest countries on the continent of Africa

The 2023 World Happiness Report has ranked Nigeria as the eighth happiest country in the continent of Africa.

According to the latest report, Finland is the happiest country in the world for the sixth consecutive time, The Nation reported.

The Data is primarily from the Gallup World Poll and based on respondent ratings of their own lives while the United Nations measures national happiness to arrive at the report.

The report considers six key factors: social support, income, health, freedom, generosity, and absence of corruption. The ranking also assigns a happiness score on a scale of zero to 10, based on an average over three years.

On the African continent, Mauritius is rated as the happiest country on the continent with a happiness score of 5.902.

Mauritius's high ranking is said to be connected to its extremely happy landscapes and diverse culture.

The second position is occupied by Algeria with a score of 5.392. The position reflects a sense of well-being prevalent in North Africa.

List of most happiest African countries

1. Mauritius

2. Algeria

3. South Africa

4. DR Congo

5. Guinea

6. Côte d’Ivoire

7. Gabon

8. Nigeria

9. Cameroon

10. Mozambique

Nigeria enters list of 100 happiest countries

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that Nigeria was ranked the 95th happiest country in the world in 2023, moving up 23 places from the 118th position it was ranked in 2022.

This is according to the latest edition of the World Happiness Report, released on Monday, March 20, 2023, by the Sustainable Development Solutions Network. Interestingly, in 2021, Nigeria was placed in the 59th position in the world's ranking of happiest countries and second in Africa behind Mauritius.

The report, which is based on people’s assessment of their happiness, as well as economic and social data, is part of the United Nations’ International Day of Happiness which took place on March 20.

