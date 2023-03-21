Nigeria is now sitting on the 95th position in the list of happiest countries in the world for 2023.

For the 6th time in a row, Finland occupies the top position with Denmark and Iceland following behind.

The position of the unhappiest country in the world goes to Afghanistan.

Nigeria has been ranked the 95th happiest country in the world in 2023, moving up about 23 places from 118th it ranked in 2022.

This is according to the latest edition of the World Happiness Report which was released on Monday, March 20, 2023, by the Sustainable Development Solutions Network.

Interestingly, in 2021, Nigeria placed on the 59th position on the ranking of happiest countries in the world, and second in Africa, behind Mauritius.

The report which is based on people’s own assessment of their happiness, as well as economic and social data is part of the United Nations’ International Day of Happiness which took place on March 20.

It considers six key factors: social support, income, health, freedom, generosity, and absence of corruption. The ranking also assigns a happiness score on a scale of zero to 10, based on an average over a three-year period.

Countries' movement on the ranking

The report ranked Finland to be the happiest country, a spot it has held for the sixth year in a row with a score way ahead of the other countries.

Denmark and Iceland held the 2nd and 3rd spot respectively. Israel, moving five places up from 2021's 9th position is now settled in the 4th position.

Netherlands, Sweden, Norway, and Switzerland respectively settled on the 5th, 6th, 7th and 8th positions on the new rankings. Luxembourg and New Zealand followed suit in 9th and 10th positions to close out the top 10 happiest countries in the world.

World’s happiest countries for 2023

No Country Average Life Evaluation 1 Finland 7.80 2 Denmark 7.56 3 Iceland 7.53 4 Israel 7.47 5 Netherlands 7.40 6 Sweden 7.39 7 Norway 7.31 8 Switzerland 7.24 9 Luxemborg 7.22 10 New Zealand 7.12 11 Austria 7.09 12 Australia 7.09 13 Canada 6.96 14 Ireland 6.91 15 United States 6.89 16 Germany 6.89 17 Belgium 6.85 18 Czech Republic 6.84 19 United Kingdom 6.79 20 Lithuania 6.76

At the bottom of the list is war-torn Afghanistan. In other words, in a review of 137 countries, it becomes the world's unhappiest country. Next to Afghanistan is Lebanon, Sierra Leone, Zimbabwe and Congo, making up the top five unhappiest countries in the world.

Placed on between the 6th to the 10th position of the world's unhappiest countries is Botswana, Malawi, Comoros, Tanzania and Zambia respectively.

Report Shows Money Can Buy Happiness

A new study published in the journal PNAS has proven that money can indeed buy happiness, according to a research which tested tested 200 people for six months.

During the research, the 200 poor and rich participants received a one-time free sum of $10,000 (N4.45m) with the instruction to spend all in the first three months.

Participants who received the money were asked to keep a monthly diary of how pleased they felt, as was a control group of 100 persons who did not receive any money.

The researchers examined happiness by asking respondents to rate their level of satisfaction with their life on a scale of 1 to 7, as well as how frequently they experienced good feelings like happy and negative feelings like despair on a scale of 1 to 5.

After three months of spending, the group (poor) that received $10,000 reported higher levels of happiness than those who did not. After three months, the recipients still reported higher levels of happiness than when the test began.

However, the rich group did not report noticeable improvements in their happiness.

